Belpre turns back Lady Rebels, 76-25

BELPRE, Ohio — Not the end to the regular season the Lady Rebels had hoped for.

The South Gallia girls basketball team dropped its seventh consecutive game on Thursday in Washington County, falling to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre 76-25 in the regular season finale for each team.

South Gallia (7-15, 2-14 TVC Hocking) — which also fell to the Lady Golden Eagles (17-5, 11-5) by a 76-38 count on Jan. 9 in Mercerville — were down 21-11 one quarter into Thursday’s game.

Belpre pulled away in with a 15-to-4 second stanza, and headed into halftime with a 36-15 advantage.

The Lady Rebels were held without a field goal in the third quarter, as the Orange and Black increased their lead to 61-17 headed into the finale. BHS capped off the 76-25 victory with a 15-to-8 fourth quarter.

For the game, SGHS was 4-for-4 at the foul line, and made one of its 10 field goals from three-point range. Meanwhile, Belpre sank 6-of-10 (60 percent) free throws, to go with 26 two-pointers and six triples.

Kiley Stapleton accounted for the Lady Rebels’ lone three-pointer and led the team with 11 points, seven of which came in the opening quarter. Jessie Rutt and Amaya Howell both scored six points in the setback, while Makayla Waugh tallied two.

Kyna Waderker paced Belpre with 28 points on the strength of 13 field goals. Halee Williams was next with 14 points, followed by Kyanna Ray with 12, and Kaitlin Bush with 10. Curstin Giffin contributed six points to the winning cause, while Abbey Lafatch, Amber Amick and Jaylynn Wright chipped in with two points apiece.

South Gallia will return to action in the sectional championship game on Feb. 15 at Northwest High School against Green.

