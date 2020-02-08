Lions claw past Hannan, 91-60

ASHTON, W.Va. — No shortage of offense.

The Hannan boys basketball team put up its second-highest point total of the season on Thursday in Mason County, with the Wildcats falling to guest Teays Valley Christian by a 91-60 tally.

The Lions — who’ve now won six straight games — outscored Hannan (2-12) 22-to-13 in the opening quarter, and then added two to their lead with a 19-to-17 second quarter.

Teays Valley Christian turned its 41-30 halftime lead into a 67-42 advantage after a 26-to-12 third quarter run.

Hannan’s offense saved its best for last, scoring 18 points over the final eight minutes, but TVCS poured in two dozen to seal the 91-60 victory.

For the game, HHS was 25-of-49 (51 percent) from the field, including 2-of-15 (13.3 percent) from deep. Meanwhile, the Lions made 39-of-79 (49.4 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-20 (25 percent) three-point tries. Both sides shot 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) at the free throw line.

The Wildcats finished with team totals of 24 rebounds, 23 assists and 22 turnovers, while the guests combined for 36 rebounds, 28 assists and nine turnovers.

Leading the hosts, Chandler Starkey scored 24 points on the strength of 11 field goals. Casey Lowery recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, to go with a team-best seven assists for the Wildcats.

Xavier Stone was next for the Wildcats with eight points, followed by Logan Barker with six, and Justin Rainey with three. Rounding out the scoring column for Hannan, Dakota Watkins and Brady Edmunds tallied two points apiece.

Cole Young and Brandon Cook led TVCS with 19 points apiece, with Young earning a team-best nine assists and Cook recording a team-high eight boards. Andrew Breeding scored 18 in the win, Richard Fu added 13, while Noah Combow came up with eight points. Devin Danford was next with five points, followed by Deacon Moles with four, Trent Feazell with three and Josh Cook with two.

This gives the Lions a 2-0 sweep in the season series, as they won the Jan. 7 bout by a 104-55 tally.

After Saturday’s tilt against Sherman, HHS will be back at home on Tuesday against Ohio Valley Christian.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

