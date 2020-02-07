Lady Eagles avenge Wahama, 54-30

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The difference came after the break.

The Eastern girls basketball team used a 31-13 second half surge to break away from a 2-possession game at halftime Thursday night en route to a 54-30 victory over visiting Wahama in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at the Eagle’s Nest in Meigs County.

The Lady Eagles (10-11, 7-8 TVC Hocking) found themselves in a small 9-8 hole after one quarter of play, but the hosts countered with four points from Jaymie Basham as part of a 13-8 second period charge that gave the Green and Gold a 21-17 intermission edge.

The Lady Falcons (8-10, 7-9) were ultimately never closer as Sydney Reynolds poured in six points during a pivotal 15-3 third quarter surge, giving EHS a comfortable 36-20 cushion entering the finale.

Emma Gibbs paced the Red and White with five points down the stretch, but Basham, Reynolds and Erica Durst each provided four points as part of a 16-10 run to wrap up the 24-point outcome.

Eastern also salvaged a season split after dropping a 38-33 decision at WHS back on Jan. 9.

The Lady Eagles made 19 total field goals — all 2-pointers — and also went 16-of-22 at the free throw line for 73 percent. The hosts also committed 18 turnovers in the triumph.

Basham paced EHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Reynolds with 14 points and Durst with 10 markers.

Juli Durst was next with five points, while Olivia Barber and Kennadi Rockhold added four points apiece. Whitney Durst completed the winning tally with two points.

The Lady Falcons made 10 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 9-of-16 at the charity stripe for 56 percent. WHS committed 17 turnovers in the setback.

Mikie Lieving paced the guests with 13 points, followed by Gibbs with 12 points and Hannah Rose with four markers. Morgan Christian wrapped up the scoring with one point.

Eastern faced Federal Hocking on Saturday and returns to action Thursday when it takes on Oak Hill in a Division III sectional semifinal at Jackson High School at 8 p.m.

The Lady Falcons hosted Ritchie County on Saturday and will complete their home schedule on Saturday, Feb. 15, when they welcome Charleston Catholic for a 7:30 p.m. contest.