Tomcats trounce Wahama, 92-31

MASON, W.Va. — Not the night the hosts had envisioned.

The Wahama boys basketball team came out on the wrong end of a 92-31 decision at the hands of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The White Falcons (0-16, 0-13 TVC Hocking) turned the ball over on their first nine possessions of the contest, allowing the Tomcats (14-2, 10-1) to build a 17-0 lead five minutes into play.

A Josiah Lloyd three-pointer ended Wahama’s drought with 2:54 left in the opening quarter, but THS scored 10 in a row to end the period with a 27-3 advantage.

The Tomcats scored the first eight points of the second quarter, before a 4-to-3 spurt by the hosts. Trimble claimed 10 straight points in a five minute span, but a three-pointer by Wahama’s Aaron Henry cut the guests’ lead to 47-10 headed into halftime.

Wahama found its most success in the third period, scoring 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with a pair of triples and one free throw. However, the Tomcats poured in 27 in the stanza and took a 74-27 lead into the finale.

Trimble closed the 92-31 win with an 18-to-4 fourth quarter, with the final margin of 61 as the guests’ largest lead of the night.

The Tomcats won the rebounding battle by a 32-to-20 clip, including 16-to-3 on the offensive end. The White Falcons committed 31 turnovers, 22 more than their guests. WHS finished with 10 assists, four steals and two blocks, while THS claimed 28 assists and 20 steals.

The hosts made 12-of-34 (35.3 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-11 (36.4 percent) three-point tries, while Trimble was 40-of-73 (54.8 percent) from the field, including 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from deep. Both teams were 3-for-7 (42.9 percent) at the foul line.

Harrison Panko-Shields led the White Falcons with 11 points, followed by Lloyd with eight. Adam Groves tallied four points and a team-best seven rebounds, while Henry and Brennan Grate scored three each in the game. Michael VanMatre and Isaac Roush contributed a point apiece to Wahama’s cause, while Abram Pauley chipped in with team-highs of six assists and two steals.

For Trimble, Brayden Weber hit a game-best four three-pointers, and led all-scorers with 20 points. Blake Guffey recorded 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds in the win, Tyler Weber added 11 points, while Cameron Kittle claimed 10 points and a game-best eight assists.

Sawyer Koons and Kyle Kennedy scored seven apiece for the guests, Tucker Dixon and Zach Guffey both added six, while Bryce Downs marked four. Connor Wright was next with three points, followed by Clarence Jones and Austin Wisor with two each.

Leading the THS defense, Blake Guffey and Brayden Weber had four steals each.

Wahama will be back in action on Friday at Southern. Trimble — which won its first meeting with WHS by a 90-37 margin on Jan. 7 in Glouster — will face Federal Hocking on Friday, with the winner taking control of first place in the TVC Hocking as the last remaining one-loss team.

Wahama freshman Ethan Gray tries a two-pointer over Trimble's Bryce Downs (30), during Tuesday's TVC Hocking boys basketball game at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Wahama senior Brayden Davenport (10) tries a two-pointer, during the second half of the White Falcons' loss to Trimble on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. Wahama freshman Michael VanMatre (50) drives past Trimble's Blake Guffey (22), during the Tomcats' 92-31 victory on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. WHS senior Abram Pauley (right) drives past Trimble's William Freeborn (left), during the Tomcats' 61-point win on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

