Waterford tops Lady Falcons, 48-30

MASON, W.Va. — When the threes started falling, so did the Lady Falcons’ chances.

Visiting Waterford hit eight trifectas — with five of those coming during a pivotal 18-10 second quarter run — en route to a 48-30 victory over the Wahama girls basketball team Monday night during Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (8-9, 7-8 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the first quarter and held the Lady Wildcats (12-10, 11-4) scoreless for more than six minutes, yet the hosts mustered only a 5-4 edge through eight minutes of play.

Jennessa Lang opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, giving the Green and White their first lead of 7-5 just 12 seconds in. It also sparked a 7-2 run that resulted in an 11-7 edge with 6:38 left in the half.

Wahama, however, countered with four straight points, with Hannah Rose capping things with a basket at the 4:45 mark for an 11-all contest. The Red and White were never closer the rest of the way.

Lang buried consecutive 3-pointers over the next minute of play, plus capped an 11-2 surge over a 3-minute span with another trifecta that gave Waterford its largest lead of the first half at 22-13 with 1:58 remaining.

Emma Gibbs ended a 2:08 scoreless drought for Wahama with a basket with 1:27 left in the half, making it a 22-15 contest at the break.

The Lady Falcons were never closer than six points the rest of the way as Rose converted an old-fashioned 3-pointer with 5:23 left in the third, capping a 6-5 spurt that closed the gap down to 27-21.

Waterford answered with an 8-2 run for its biggest lead of the third period at 35-23 with 1:49 remaining, but the hosts countered with a 5-3 run to secure a 38-28 edge entering the finale.

Wahama went more than four minutes without a point and was outscored 10-2 down the stretch, allowing Waterford to wrap up the 18-point outcome — its largest lead of the night.

The Lady Wildcats also claimed a season sweep with a 61-32 victory at Waterford back on Jan. 6.

Wahama made 11 total field goals — including a single 3-pointer — while also netting 7-of-14 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Rose paced the hosts with 14 points, followed by Emma Gibbs with six points. Torre VanMatre and Amber Wolfe were next with three markers each, while Mikie Lieving and Lauren Noble completed things with two points apiece.

Waterford sank 17 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also made 4-of-8 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Suprano paced the Lady Cats with a game-high 16 points, followed by Lang with 13 points and Kari Carney with nine markers.

Riley Schwiekert and Maggie Huffman were next with five and four points, respectively. Brier Offenberger finished the winning tally with one point.

Wahama returns to action Thursday when it completes its TVC Hocking schedule by travelling to Eastern for a 7 p.m. contest.

Wahama freshman Morgan Christian (31) applies defensive pressure to a Waterford player during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.5-WAH-Christian.jpg Wahama freshman Morgan Christian (31) applies defensive pressure to a Waterford player during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

