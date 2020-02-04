Trojans sweep Gallia Academy, 70-55

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Not much to brag about on this road trip.

Host Portsmouth hit a dozen trifectas and built a 22-5 first quarter lead Monday night en route to a 70-55 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Scioto County.

The visiting Blue Devils (8-11, 4-8 OVC) were overwhelmed at the start as the Trojans (8-11, 5-7) hit four 3-pointers and had six different players contribute points while building an early 17-point cushion.

The Blue and White, however, battled their way back into the game in the second frame, with Carson Call scoring six points as part of a 20-10 surge that trimmed the halftime deficit down to 32-25.

Mathew Fraulini paced PHS with 11 points and Isaac Clary added 10 points for GAHS during the third canto, but the Red and Blue ultimately made a 16-13 run and extended their lead out to 48-38 entering the finale.

Despite nine points from Logan Blouir down the stretch, Fraulini pushed Portsmouth with 10 points as part of a 22-17 run that completed the 15-point triumph.

The Trojans also claimed a season sweep following a 55-41 decision at Gallia Academy back on Jan. 7.

The Blue Devils made 20 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also went 8-of-13 at the free throw line for 61 percent.

Blouir led the guests with 17 points, followed by Clary with 15 points and Call with a dozen markers. Ben Cox and Damon Cremeens were next with four points each, while Devin Lee completed the tally with three points.

The Trojans made 26 total field goals — including the 12 triples — and also netted 6-of-9 charity tosses for 67 percent.

Fraulini paced PHS with a game-high 27 points, followed by Jesse Dixon with 11 points and Miles Shipp with 10 markers. Chris Duff and Tanner Cantrell respective added nine and seven points as well.

Drew Roe was next with four points, while Daiyonne Bryant completed the scoring with two points.

Gallia Academy returns to the hardwood Friday when it hosts Chesapeake in an OVC contest at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils also host Point Pleasant on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

