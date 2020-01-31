Trimble tops Lady Falcons, 50-28

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A tale of two halves.

The Wahama girls basketball team battled through a back-and-forth first half, but host Trimble used a 22-10 third quarter surge to pull away Thursday night during a 50-28 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (7-8, 6-7 TVC Hocking) rode the hot the hand of Hannah Rose in the opening frame as the senior 1,000-point career scorer poured in all eight points of an 8-7 first quarter run, but the Lady Tomcats (15-5, 12-2) countered with a defensive stand and a 9-4 spurt that gave THS a 16-12 edge at the intermission.

Rose added seven points in the third canto, but the hosts responded with eight points from Laikyn Imber as part of a 12-point swing that pushed the lead out to 38-22 entering the finale.

Imber poured in seven points down the stretch during a 12-6 run, allowing the Red and Gray to complete a season sweep of the Lady Falcons. Trimble also won by a 59-51 count back on Dec. 14, 2019, in Mason, W.Va.

Wahama — which has now dropped three consecutive decisions — made 10 3-pointers and 11 total field goals overall while also making 5-of-14 free throw attempts for 36 percent.

Rose led the guests with 17 points, followed by Mikie Lieving with six points and Emma Gibbs with three markers. Hailey Darst completed the scoring with two points.

Trimble — which clinched a share of the TVC Hocking championship — netted four trifectas and 21 total field goals while also making 4-of-10 charity tosses for 40 percent.

Imber paced THS with a game-high 24 points, followed by Brianna Orsborne and Jayne Six with eight points each. Ashlynn Hardy and Emily Young were next with four markers apiece, while Sophia Ives completed the winning tally with two points.

Wahama hosted South Gallia on Friday night and returns to action Monday when it welcomes Waterford for a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

Wahama sophomore Bailee Bumgarner (4) dribbles around a South Gallia defender during a Dec. 19, 2019, girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_2.1-WAH-Bumgarner.jpg Wahama sophomore Bailee Bumgarner (4) dribbles around a South Gallia defender during a Dec. 19, 2019, girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Lady Tomcats clinch share of TVC Hocking title

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

