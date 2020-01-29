Blue Devils avenge Fairland, 55-47

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Blue Devils saved their best for last.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team overcame a 2-possession third quarter deficit with an 18-5 surge down the stretch while claiming a 55-47 victory over visiting Fairland on Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (8-10, 4-7 OVC) handed the Dragons (16-2, 10-1) their first league setback of the season, all while snapping a 2-game skid in the process. It was also the first win for the Blue and White over FHS since joining the league for the 2015-16 campaign.

The Green and White — who also had a 10-game winning streak snapped — found themselves in a 15-all battle through one period of play, but the guests received seven points from Jacob Polcyn as part of a 16-11 run that resulted in a 31-26 halftime advantage.

Both teams produced 11 points during the third frame, with Polcyn netting six points while Logan Blouir added seven markers for GAHS, for a 42-37 edge headed into the finale.

The Dragons mustered only two field goals in the fourth, while Gallia Academy rode the hot hand of Damon Cremeens — who produced 13 points and made five consecutive free throw attempts while completing the pivotal charge.

The 8-point victory completed a 23-point turnaround in the seasonal series. Fairland won the first matchup on Jan. 3 by a 46-31 margin in Proctorville.

The Blue Devils made 20 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also netted 10-of-11 free throw attempts for 91 percent.

Blouir led the hosts with a game-high 18 points, followed by Cremeens with 15 points and Isaac Clary with eight markers. Reece Thomas and Justin Wilcoxon respectively added five and four points, while Cooper Davis and Ben Cox completed the winning tally with three and two points.

Fairland made 19 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 7-of-8 at the charity stripe for 88 percent.

Polcyn paced the guests with 16 points, while Aiden Porter and Clayton Thomas added a dozen points each. Jordan Williams and Gavin Hunt respectively completed the scoring with four and three markers.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it travels to Portsmouth for an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy senior Logan Blouir, middle, releases a shot attempt during a Jan. 24 boys basketball contest against South Point in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.30-GA-Blouir.jpg Gallia Academy senior Logan Blouir, middle, releases a shot attempt during a Jan. 24 boys basketball contest against South Point in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

