Belpre battles past White Falcons, 68-50

MASON, W.Va. — They didn’t get the win, but they’ve come a long way.

The Wahama boys basketball team — which dropped its season-opener at Belpre by a 74-24 count on Dec. 10 — faced those same Golden Eagles in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court, this time scoring a season-high in points and falling by 68-50 count.

The White Falcons (0-14, 0-11 TVC Hocking) trailed 16-10 eight minutes into play, with Belpre (10-7, 8-4) hitting eight two-pointers in the stanza.

Wahama got two points back with a 16-to-14 second quarter, and went into halftime down 30-26. The hosts connected on four three-pointers in the opening half, three of which came in the second quarter.

The Red and White added two more triples on their way to 10 points in the third period. However, the Golden Eagles poured in 21 in the third and headed into the finale with a 51-36 advantage.

The Orange and Black sealed the 68-50 win with a 17-to-14 fourth quarter, ending their three-game skid.

For the game, WHS made 15 two-pointers, six trifectas, and 2-of-8 (25 percent) free throws. Meanwhile, Belpre had three of its 28 field goals come from three-point range, and made 9-of-18 (50 percent) foul shots.

Leading Wahama, Abram Pauley had 17 points, featuring a game-best three triples. Ethyn Barnitz was next with 15 points, followed by Michael VanMatre with eight, and Harrison Panko-Shields with seven. Josiah Lloyd rounded out the White Falcon total with three points.

Makiah Merritt led Belpre with 25 points on the strength of a dozen field goals. Connor Baker finished with 15 points in the win, Logan Adams added eight, while Eric Dotson and Nick Godfrey both scored seven. Evan Wells, Jordan Harrington and Dylan Cox contributed two points each to the winning cause.

Wahama will continue league play on Friday at Eastern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.