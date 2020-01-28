Lady Defenders fall to ISJ, 77-7

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — At least the Lady Defenders had a lead.

Lalla Hurlow’s trifecta allowed the Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team to take a 3-2 edge at the 6:26 mark of the first quarter, but visiting Ironton Saint Joseph followed with 33 consecutive points to close out the first half before rolling to a 77-7 victory Monday night in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

The host Lady Defenders (1-12) missed their final 10 shot attempts of the half, as well as committed 21 turnovers en route to a 35-3 halftime deficit.

Lauren Ragan added a pair of basket in the third frame, but the Lady Flyers (9-9) made a 23-4 surge that resulted in a 58-7 cushion entering the finale. ISJHS ended regulation with 19 unanswered points to wrap up the 70-point outcome.

The Blue and White netted three field goals — including one trifecta — and did not attempt a free throw. Ragan led the hosts with four points, followed by Hurlow with three markers.

The Purple and Gold made 34 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also went 7-of-8 at the charity stripe for 88 percent.

Emma Whaley led the guests with a game-high 24 points, followed by Bella Whaley with 16 points and Gracie Damron with 13 markers.

Chloe Sheridan was next with eight points, while Kaitlyn Sheridan and Faith Mahlmeister with six points each. Kern Jenkins completed the winning tally with four points.

OVCS returns to action Friday when it hosts Parkersburg Christian in a barsity girls-boys doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Christian senior Marcie Kessinger, left, steals the ball away from an Ironton Saint Joseph player during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.29-OVC-Marcie.jpg Ohio Valley Christian senior Marcie Kessinger, left, steals the ball away from an Ironton Saint Joseph player during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

