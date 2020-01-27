Lady Knights slip past Symmes Valley, 51-49 OT

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A win worth waiting an extra quarter for.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team ended its 12-game slide on Saturday at its home court, defeating non-conference guest Symmes Valley 51-49 in overtime.

The Lady Knights (2-12) — with their first home victory of the season — led 8-7 eight minutes into play. The hosts added another point to their lead in the second quarter, and headed into the break with a 20-18 edge.

The Lady Vikings (5-13) turned things around after halftime, going on a 12-to-5 third quarter run for a 30-25 lead. The hosts, however, bounced back with a 15-to-10 fourth quarter, tying the game at 40 and forcing overtime.

Point Pleasant came up with an 11-to-9 spurt in the extra session, hitting 7-of-13 foul shots to seal the 51-49 victory.

For the game, PPHS was 14-of-37 (37.8 percent) from the free throw line, where SVHS shot 10-of-26 (38.5 percent). The Lady Knights had three of their 17 field goals come from long range, while Symmes Valley made 15 two-pointers and a trio of triples.

Leading Point Pleasant, Morgan Miller poured in 19 points, including nine from beyond the arc. Brooke Warner was next with 17 points, followed by Tristan Wilson with five and Baylie Rickard with four. Lena Zellinger contributed two points to the winning cause, while Tayah Fetty and Katelynn Smith scored one each.

Hailee Littlejohn led the guests with 17 points, followed by Jenna Malone and Payton Hunter with eight apiece. Kaylee Thompson scored six points in the setback, Spring Ross and Taylor Sells added four apiece, while Rachael Hayes had two.

After Monday’s trip to Winfield, Point Pleasant will be back home on Thursday against River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

