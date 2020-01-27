Lady Lancers rally past Wahama, 44-40

MASON, W.Va. — It was all went well until the fourth.

The Wahama girls basketball team led Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking at the end of each of the first three quarters in Saturday’s contest at Gary Clark Court, but the Lady Lancers ended the game with a 14-7 run for a 44-40 victory.

The Lady Falcons (7-7, 6-6 TVC Hocking) — who dropped their first meeting with FHHS (8-9, 8-5) by a 59-43 tally on Dec. 16 in Athens County — were ahead 10-3 eight minutes into Saturday’s game.

The Maroon and Gold offense snapped out of it in the second quarter, posting 14 points, but Wahama poured in 15 and went into halftime ahead 25-17.

Out of the break, Federal Hocking went on a 13-to-8 run, trimming the Lady Falcon lead to 33-30 with eight minutes to play.

Each team made just one field goal in the fourth quarter, but FHHS hit 12-of-18 free throws, while Wahama made 5-of-8 in the period, giving the the guests the 44-40 edge.

For the game, Wahama was 14-for-22 (63.6 percent) at the foul line, where Federal Hocking made 17-of-28 (60.7 percent). All of the Lady Falcons’ 13 field goals came from two-point range, while FHHS had five of their 11 come from beyond the arc.

Leading the Red and White, Emma Gibbs finished with 13 points, nine of which came in the second half. Hannah Rose was next with 10 points, followed by Amber Wolfe with nine, and Mikie Lieving with six. Lauren Noble rounded out the WHS tally with two points.

Paige Tolson led the Lady Lancers with 13 points, all of which came after halftime, and 11 of which came from the foul line. Kylie Tabler scored a dozen for the guests, Emma Beha added 10, while Alexis Smith finished with six and Ava Tate tallied three.

After hosting South Gallia on Monday, Wahama will be back on the road, traveling to Trimble on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

