Eagles win at South Gallia, 40-30

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Snapping a skid and gaining revenge, all in the same night.

The Eastern boys basketball team — which fell to South Gallia by a 46-43 clip on Dec. 6 in Meigs County — avenged that setback on Friday in Gallia County, defeating the Rebels 40-30 to end a three-game slide.

Eastern (7-9, 4-6 TVC Hocking) was ahead 14-12 after eight minutes of play, and then held the Rebels (8-8, 5-6) to just two points in the second period, making the margin 20-14 at halftime.

The hosts snapped out of it with 11 points in the third quarter, but the Eagles tallied 12 and headed into the finale with a 32-25 advantage.

The Green and White capped off the 40-30 victory with an 8-to-5 fourth quarter, hitting a quartet of field goals.

For the game, Eastern had 19 two-pointers and went 2-for-4 (50 percent) at the foul line, while South Gallia made 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) free throws, to go with 11 field goals, including three triples. SGHS committed 13 turnovers, eight fewer than EHS.

Leading the Eagles, Mason Dishong and Garrett Barringer scored 10 points apiece. Derrick Metheney was next with eight points, followed by William Oldaker with six. Rounding out the winning tally, Ryan Dill scored four points and Colton Reynolds marked two.

Kyle Northup led the Rebels with 10 points, followed by Jared Burdette with six on a game-best two three-pointers. Layne Ours came up with five points for the Red and Gold, Tristan Saber scored four, Brayden Hammond had three, and Andrew Small capped off the team total with two.

Both teams continue league play on Tuesday, with Miller at Eastern, and South Gallia at Trimble.

