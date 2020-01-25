Marauders top Wellston, 58-50

WELLSTON, Ohio — A nice end to the road stint.

The Meigs boys basketball team, playing its last of three straight games away from Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, picked up its second win in a row, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston 58-50 on Friday in Jackson County.

Meigs (7-8, 4-3 TVC Ohio) — which also bested the Golden Rockets on Dec. 13 in Rocksprings, by a 55-47 tally — led 9-6 eight minutes into Friday’s game.

A 19-to-12 second quarter gave the Maroon and Gold a 28-to-18 halftime lead, with five different Marauders scoring in the period.

The guests added one to their lead in the third period, outscoring WHS 13-to-12 to make the margin 41-30 with eight minutes to play.

The Blue and Gold poured in 20 points over the final eight minutes, but Meigs slammed the door on the comeback attempt and capped off the 58-50 win with 17 points, including eight from the free throw line.

For the game, MHS made 11-of-20 (55 percent) free throws, to go with 16 two-pointers and five triples. Meanwhile, Wellston hit 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) foul shots, and 18 field goals, including five three-pointers.

Weston Baer paced the Maroon and Gold with 20 points, featuring a team-best two trifectas. Coulter Cleland and Cory Cox scored nine points apiece in the win, Cameron Burnem added seven, while Bobby Musser tallied five. Ethan Stewart and Morgan Roberts both marked four points to round out the MHS scoring column.

Leading the Golden Rockets, Evan Brown scored 15 points and Hunter Smith posted 12. Cyan Ervin was next with seven points, followed by R.J. Kemp with five. Ryan Molihan and Josh Bodey came up with four points each for the hosts, while Jon Garvin chipped in with two.

The Marauders will be back at home on Tuesday to face River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

