Lady Cats sweep South Gallia, 58-34

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Short-handed … and it showed.

The South Gallia girls basketball team played without two starters due to illness, and visiting Trimble made the most of the situation Thursday night during a 58-34 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The host Lady Rebels (7-10, 2-9 TVC Hocking) built early leads of 3-0 and 6-5 in the opening four minutes of regulation, but the Lady Tomcats (13-4, 10-1) ended up shooting 50 percent from the field through three quarters — which ultimately resulted in a 51-23 advantage entering the finale.

The Red and Gold trailed by as many as 35 points (58-23) with 6:50 left in the fourth, but closed the game out with 11 consecutive points to wrap up the 24-point outcome.

Trimble completed a season sweep of SGHS after also posting a 65-47 decision in Glouster back on Dec. 12, 2019.

Briana Orsborne gave the Red and Gray a permanent lead at 8-6 following a trifecta with 3:29 left in the first, then the guests extended that cushion out to as much as 18-9 before Kennedey Lambert hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left.

SGHS, however, was never closer than its 18-12 first quarter deficit and trailed by double digits over the final 6:37 of the opening half.

The Lady Rebels, in fact, committed eight turnovers before producing their first shot attempt with 2:31 left before the break.

THS completed a 17-1 second quarter run following an Emily Young bucket at the 2:25 mark, making it a 35-13 contest. The hosts ended the half with three straight points and trailed 35-16.

South Gallia had 13 turnovers and 15 shot attempts at the intermission, plus was outrebounded by a 18-9 overall margin that included an 11-4 deficit on the offensive glass.

Trimble, on the other hand, netted 15-of-33 field goal attempts in the first half and committed only five turnovers.

The Lady Cats netted 7-of-11 shot attempts in the third period as part of a 16-7 charge that resulted in a 28-point edge entering the finale.

THS outrebounded the hosts by a 32-25 overall margin, including a 14-12 edge on the offensive boards. The guests also committed only 10 of the 31 turnovers in the matchup.

The Lady Rebels netted 10-of-41 field goal attempts for 24 percent, including a 4-of-13 effort from behind the arc for 31 percent. SGHS was also 10-of-15 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Amaya Howell paced the Red and Gold with 14 points, followed by Lambert with a double-double effort of 10 points and a team-best 10 rebounds.

Kiley Stapleton was next with five markers and nine caroms, while Ryleigh Halley and MaKayla Waugh completed things with three and two points respectively.

Trimble made 25-of-56 field goal attempts for 45 percent, including a 6-of-20 effort from 3-point territory for 30 percent. THS was 2-of-5 at the charity stripe for 40 percent.

Jayne Six paced the Lady Cats with a game-high 17 points to go along with a team-best eight rebounds. Laikyn Imler was next with 13 points, followed by Orsbone, Young and Emily Calentine with eight markers each.

Ashlynn Hardy and Riley Campbell completed the winning mark with three points and one point, respectively.

South Gallia was at Waterford on Saturday and returns to the hardwood Monday when it travels to Wahama for a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

South Gallia junior Kennedey Lambert releases a bounce pass during the first half of Thursday night's girls basketball game against Trimble in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia freshman Ryleigh Halley prepares to make a post move on a Trimble defender during the first half of Thursday night's girls basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia junior MaKayla Waugh (22) dribbles past a defender during the second half of Thursday night's girls basketball game against Trimble in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia senior Kiley Stapleton and teammate Makayla Waugh (22) defend a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night's girls basketball game against Trimble in Mercerville, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

