Miller avenges Lady Falcons, 46-38

HEMLOCK, Ohio — When things were at their best, they took an unfortunate turn for the worst.

The Wahama girls basketball team took a lead into the finale, but host Miller ultimately used a 17-7 fourth quarter charge to pull away Thursday night for a 46-38 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Perry County.

The Purple and White received four trifectas from Ashley Spencer as part of a 23-16 first period surge, but the visiting Lady Falcons (7-6, 6-5 TVC Hocking) surrendered just six points over the next two frames — all while making a 15-6 run during that span while securing their only lead of the second half.

WHS used a small 6-4 second quarter run to close the gap down to 27-22 at the break, then got five points from Hannah Rose as part of a 9-2 third quarter push that resulted in a 31-29 edge.

Haille Joseph, however, provided 11 points for MHS (9-9, 5-7) as part of that pivotal stretch run, allowing the hosts to sneak away with the 3-possession outcome.

Miller was also able to salvage a season split with the Red and White after dropping a 37-30 decision in Mason County back on Dec. 12, 2019.

Wahama made 14 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-8 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Rose — who fouled out in the fourth stanza — paced WHS with 11 points, followed by Emma Gibbs and Mikie Lieving with 10 markers apiece. Amber Wolfe and Torre VanMatre completed the scoring with respective efforts of five and two points.

Miller netted 17 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also converted 7-of-24 charity tosses for 29 percent.

Joseph and Josie Crabtree paced MHS with matching game-high efforts of 13 points each, followed by Spencer with 12 points and Alaina Boyden with six markers. Askya McFann completed the winning tally with two points.

Wahama hosted a 4 p.m. TVC Hocking contest against Federal Hocking on Saturday and returns to action Monday when it welcomes South Gallia for a league tilt at 7 p.m.

Wahama senior Hannah Rose, right, dribbles past a Belpre defender during a Dec. 5, 2019, girls basketball game in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.25-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama senior Hannah Rose, right, dribbles past a Belpre defender during a Dec. 5, 2019, girls basketball game in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

