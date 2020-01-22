Rebels roll past Wahama, 62-43

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Stingy from the start.

The South Gallia boys basketball team held visiting Wahama without a point on its first 19 possessions and ultimately cruised to a wire-to-wire 62-43 victory Tuesday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Rebels (8-7, 5-5 TVC Hocking) forced 10 turnovers and limited the White Falcons (0-13, 0-10) to 0-of-8 shooting in the first quarter, allowing the hosts to storm out to an 11-0 cushion through eight minutes of play.

The Red and White — after missing their first shot attempt of the second frame — finally reached the scoring column 15 seconds in as Josiah Lloyd buried a trifecta.

Lloyd added another 3-pointer at the 5:59 mark, capping a quick 6-2 run that trimmed the deficit down to 13-6. WHS was also never closer the rest of the way.

The Red and Gold netted 10-of-18 shot attempts in that second stanza, which eventually resulted in a 20-15 run that gave the hosts a commanding 31-15 edge at the break.

SGHS led by as many as 25 points on three different occasions in the third period, including a 51-26 advantage entering the finale.

A Tristan Saber bucket at the 5:35 mark of the fourth gave the Rebels their largest lead of the night at 57-28. Wahama ended the final 5:21 of regulation with a 15-5 surge to complete the 19-point outcome.

South Gallia outrebounded the guests by a 37-27 overall margin, including a 19-11 edge on the offensive boards. The Rebels committed nine of their 17 turnovers in the first quarter, while Wahama had 17 of its 25 giveaways in the first half.

The hosts also claimed a season sweep of WHS after earning a 60-23 decision at Gary Clark Court back on Dec. 13, 2019. The 43 points scored by Wahama Tuesday night matched the program’s third-highest output of the year.

SGHS netted 28-of-62 field goal attempts for 45 percent, including a 3-of-13 effort from behind the arc for 23 percent. The Red and Gold made only 3-of-12 free throw attempts for 25 percent.

Brayden Hammond led the Rebels with 26 points and nine rebounds, both of which were game-highs. Kyle Northup was next with 10 points, followed by Jared Burdette with eight points and Jaxxin Mabe with seven markers.

Saber and Ean Combs respectively contributed five and four points to the winning cause, while Andrew Small completed the tally with one point. Mabe, Combs and Burdette also hauled in eight, six and five caroms respectively.

The White Falcons made 15-of-50 field goal attempts for 30 percent, including an 8-of-18 effort from behind the arc for 44 percent. The Red and White also netted 5-of-6 charity tosses for 83 percent.

Abram Pauley led WHS with 15 points, followed by Lloyd with eight points and Michael VanMatre with seven markers. Ethan Barnitz and Harrison Panko-Shields each chipped in five points, while Brennan Grate completed the tally with three points.

Panko-Shields grabbed a team-best six rebounds, with Barnitz, Pauley and VanMatre also hauling in four caroms apiece.

South Gallia returns to action Friday when it hosts Eastern in a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

The White Falcons are back on the hardwood Tuesday, Jan. 28, when they host Belpre in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

Wahama defenders Michael VanMatre (50) and Abram Pauley, right, trap South Gallia's Andrew Small during the second half of Tuesday night's boys basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. Wahama junior Brennan Grate (23) dribbles past South Gallia defender Jaxxin Mabe during the second half of Tuesday night's boys basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia defenders Jaxxin Mabe, left, and Brayden Hammond apply pressure to Wahama's Abram Pauley during the first half of Tuesday night's boys basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

