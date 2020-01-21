Lady Eagles soar past Meigs, 53-37

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — After a sluggish start, there was no slowing the Lady Eagles.

The Eastern girls basketball team made just one of its first 10 field goals on Monday at ‘The Nest’, but the hosts shot 60 percent from the field the rest of the way to a 53-37 victory over non-conference guest Meigs.

The Lady Eagles (7-9) — winner of three straight — never trailed in the game, with Jaymie Basham breaking the scoreless tie 1:52 into play.

Eastern led the Lady Marauders (4-13) by a 5-4 tally after one quarter of play, and then broke the game wide open with a 15-0 run over the first 4:15 of the second period. Meigs ended the cold spell with a free throw, but was outscored 10-to-5 over the rest of the stanza and went into halftime down 30-10.

The Green and White outscored MHS 15-to-10 in the third quarter, and headed into the finale with a 45-20 advantage, equaling their largest lead of the game.

The Lady Marauders got as close as 15 in the fourth quarter, but surrendered the final point and fell by a 53-37 tally.

For the game, Eastern shot 22-of-45 (48.9 percent) from the field, including 2-of-7 (28.6 percent) from three-point range, while Meigs made 15-of-44 (34.1 percent) field goal attempts, and came up empty on six three-point tries. Both teams made seven free throws, EHS in 16 tries for 43.8 percent and MHS in 20 attempts for 35 percent.

The hosts — who committed 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Maroon and Gold — won the rebounding battle by a 30-to-27 count, with Meigs claiming a 9-to-8 edge in offensive boards. The Lady Eagles combined for 18 assists, 13 steals and three blocked shots, while the guests collected six assists, six blocks and five steals.

Olivia Barber paced the hosts with 14 points, followed by Jennifer Parker with 12 points and five assists. Erica Durst finished with six points and five assists in the win, Juli Durst added five points, while Jaymie Basham and Whitney Durst both scored four, with Basham grabbing a team-best seven rebounds.

Kennadi Rockhold contributed three points and six rebounds to the winning cause, while Sydney Reynolds chipped in with two points.

Leading the EHS defense, Basham had four steals, Parker claimed three steals, and Juli Durst added a steal and a block.

Meigs was led by Mallory Hawley with 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists, scoring 13 of her points after halftime. Rylee Lisle posted nine points for the guests, while Hannah Durst came up with five points, two assists and game-best 10 rebounds. Bre Lilly, Meredith Cremeans and Olivia Haggy scored two points each, while Jerrica Smith marked one.

Leading the guests on defense, Hawley had three steals and three blocks, while Lisle blocked two shots.

Both teams return to action at home in their respective leagues on Thursday, with Alexander at Meigs, and Waterford at Eastern.

Eastern freshman Juli Durst drives past Meigs junior Jerrica Smith (23), during the first half of the Lady Eagles’ 53-37 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.22-EHS-Juli.jpg Eastern freshman Juli Durst drives past Meigs junior Jerrica Smith (23), during the first half of the Lady Eagles’ 53-37 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley tries a two-pointer over Eastern freshman Juli Durst, during Monday’s non-conference tilt in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.22-wo-MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley tries a two-pointer over Eastern freshman Juli Durst, during Monday’s non-conference tilt in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS sophomore Meredith Cremeans (41) puts up a two-pointer over Lady Eagle freshmen Ella Carleton (42) and Juli Durst (32), during Eastern’s 16-point victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.22-wo-MHS-Cremeans.jpg MHS sophomore Meredith Cremeans (41) puts up a two-pointer over Lady Eagle freshmen Ella Carleton (42) and Juli Durst (32), during Eastern’s 16-point victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern freshman Jennifer Parker leads Meigs sophomore Mara Hall (24) on a fast break, during the Lady Eagles’ 16-point win on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.22-wo-EHS-Parker.jpg Eastern freshman Jennifer Parker leads Meigs sophomore Mara Hall (24) on a fast break, during the Lady Eagles’ 16-point win on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

