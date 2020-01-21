Lady Falcons stymie Buffalo, 60-35

BUFFALO, W.Va. — You can’t win a game in a half, but that didn’t stop the Lady Falcons from trying.

The Wahama girls basketball team led non-conference host Buffalo 28-10 midway through Monday’s contest in Putnam County, and the Lady Falcons cruised to the 60-35 victory.

Wahama (7-5) — which has now won back-to-back games — was ahead 12-8 eight minutes into play after connecting on five field goals in the opening stanza.

WHS held the Lady Bison (7-4) to just two points in the second period, while pouring in 16 for the 28-10 lead.

Buffalo — which had won three in a row headed into play — snapped out of it in the third quarter, scoring 16 points, but the Red and White posted 20 in the period and led 48-26 with eight minutes to play.

The Lady Falcons capped off the 60-35 victory with a 12-to-9 fourth quarter run.

Wahama — which had six of its 23 field goals come from beyond the arc — hit 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) free throws in the win. Meanwhile, BHS made 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) free throws, to go with 11 two-pointers and a pair of trifectas.

The freshman duo of Mikie Lieving and Amber Wolfe led the Lady Falcons with 15 points apiece, with Wolfe making a game-best three triples. Hannah Rose sank a pair of three-pointers on her way to 14 points, while Emma Gibbs scored 11 in the win. Victoria VanMatre and Morgan Christian both marked two points for the victors, while Lauren Noble chipped in with one.

Abby Darnley led the Lady Bison with 14 points, followed by Lillian Wyant with eight. Hailey Williams and Kaylee Bowling scored four points apiece for Buffalo, Krissi Campbell added three, while Baylee Hudnall ended with two.

After four in a row on the road, the Lady Falcons finally return to Gary Clark Court to meet Miller on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

