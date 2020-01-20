Lady Eagles edge South Gallia, 36-35

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A clutch free throw from a freshman.

The Eastern girls basketball team claimed a 36-35 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host South Gallia on Saturday in Gallia County, with EHS freshman Erica Durst sinking the game-winning foul shot with no time left on the clock.

A tightly-contested opening quarter left Eastern (6-9, 4-7 TVC Hocking) with a 13-to-11 lead over the Lady Rebels (7-10, 2-9) eight minutes into play.

The defenses took over in the second quarter, with SGHS tying the game at 15 headed into halftime. South Gallia was ahead 26-23 after an 11-to-8 third period, but Eastern outscored its host 13-to-9 over the final eight minutes.

In the 36-35 win, the Lady Eagles committed 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Lady Rebels.

Eastern made 15-of-47 (31.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-10 (40 percent) three-point tries, while the Red and Gold were 13-of-35 (37.1 percent) from the field, and 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) from deep. EHS was 2-for-4 (50 percent) at the foul line, where SGHS came up empty in nine tries.

Erica Durst finished with a game-high 13 points, nine of which came in the final stanza. Jennifer Parker scored six points on a team-best two three-pointers, Kennadi Rockhold added five points, while Sydney Reynolds came up with four for the victors. Olivia Barber and Juli Durst both tallied three points in the win, while Jaymie Basham chipped in with two.

Kiley Stapleton led the Lady Rebel cause with 10 points, six of which came from long range. Amaya Howell was next with nine points, followed by Jessie Rutt and Makayla Waugh with six each. Ryleigh Halley rounded out the SGHS tally with four points.

This gives the Lady Eagles the season sweep of South Gallia, as EHS won 59-42 on Dec. 9 in Meigs County.

After the Green and White host Meigs on Monday, both teams will resume league play on Thursday, with Trimble at South Gallia, and Waterford at Eastern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

