Red Devils burn Wahama, 85-38

RAVENSWOOD, Ohio — Sometimes you just run into a team that’s on fire.

The Wahama boys basketball team came out on the wrong end of a 85-38 decision at ‘The Pit’ on Saturday, with Ravenswood exceeding its previous season-high in points by 16.

The White Falcons (0-12) tallied a dozen points on five field goals in the opening quarter, but Ravenswood (6-5) led 27-12 after hitting five triples in the period.

A closely-contested second quarter had the hosts add two points to their lead, outscoring WHS 16-to-14 for a 43-26 halftime advantage.

The Red Devils started the second half with a 26-to-6 run, stretching the margin to 69-32 headed into the finale. Ravenswood closed the 85-38 victory with a 16-to-6 spurt in the finale.

The White Falcons — who were 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from the free throw line — hit a dozen two-pointers, as well as three triples.

Leading the Red and White, Abram Pauley, Michael VanMatre and Harrison Panko-Shields scored eight points apiece. Ethyn Barnitz was next with five points, followed by Ethan Gray with four, Brayden Davenport with three and Brennan Grate with two.

RHS — which made 17-of-19 (89.5 percent) foul shots — had 12 of its 28 field goals come from three-point range, and wound up five scorers in double digits.

Trey Mandrake led the way with 18 points, followed by Matthew Carte with 15. Jaxon Harris and Devin Raines 14 each came up with 14 markers, Jacob Creel added 13, Colton Goodwin scored seven points, while Cameron Taylor and Blake Ball both had two.

Wahama will return to action in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division on Tuesday at South Gallia.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

