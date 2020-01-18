Spartans fend off River Valley, 50-36

BIDWELL, Ohio — They couldn’t finish what they started.

The River Valley boys basketball team kept things competitive in the first part of each half, but visiting Alexander ultimately combined for a 28-11 run in the second and fourth frames Friday night en route to a 50-36 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The host Raiders (4-9, 1-5 TVC Ohio) were very much in thick of things early on as the league-leading Spartans (11-2, 6-0) mustered a slim 10-8 edge through one quarter of play, but the Red and Black had six players contribute points during a pivotal 15-6 second quarter push that extended the halftime lead out to 25-14.

Brandon Call poured in 11 points for RVHS as part of a 17-12 third quarter surge that trimmed the deficit down to 37-31, but the Silver and Black were never able to get closer than two possessions the rest of the way.

AHS converted 7-of-11 free throw attempts down the stretch during a 13-5 run to end regulation, allowing the guests to complete the 14-point outcome.

The Raiders outrebounded Alexander by a 33-28 overall margin, but the guests claimed an 8-7 edge on the offensive boards. The Raiders also committed 22 of the 34 turnovers in the contest.

River Valley made 15 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 2-of-3 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Call paced the hosts with a game-high 20 points, followed by Chase Caldwell with seven points and Jordan Lambert with six markers. Mason Rhodes completed the scoring with three points.

The Spartans netted 18 total field goals — including a quintet of 3-pointers — while also making 9-of-13 charity tosses for 69 percent.

Kyler D’Augustino led AHS with 16 points, followed by Caleb Terry with 10 points and Kaleb Easley with nine markers. J.K. Kearns was next with eight points, while Trey Schaller and Luke Chapman respectively completed the winning tally with two points and one point.

River Valley hosted Gallia Academy on Saturday night and returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Point Pleasant for a non-conference contest with Point Pleasant at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.