Lady Eagles breeze past Miller, 48-35

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The middle quarters made all the difference.

The Eastern girls basketball team outscored Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Miller 35-to-7 in the second and third periods combined on Thursday at ‘The Nest’, leading the hosts to 48-35 victory.

The Lady Eagles (5-9, 3-7 TVC Hocking) — who dropped a 61-50 decision at Miller on Dec. 5 — fell behind 11-8 eight minutes into Thursday’s game.

Eastern held the Lady Falcons to just two points on 1-of-5 from the field in the second quarter, all while pouring in 15 points for a 23-13 halftime advantage.

The Lady Eagles went on a 20-to-5 run in the third quarter, hitting 8-of-15 field goal attempts, including 4-of-6 three-point tries.

Leading 43-18 headed into the fourth, EHS put it in cruise control, being outscored 17-to-5 in the final eight minutes of the 48-35 win.

For the game, Eastern shot 18-of-47 (38.3 percent) from the field, including 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Miller made 11-of-38 (28.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-13 (15.4 percent) three-point attempts. At the foul line, EHS was 4-of-4, and the guests were 9-of-14 (64.3 percent).

The Lady Eagles committed 21 turnovers in the win, five more than MHS.

Eastern was led by freshman Jennifer Parker with 21 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. Olivia Barber was next with nine points, followed by Kennadi Rockhold with six. Sydney Reynolds and Juli Durst tallied four points apiece in the win, while Erica Durst and Whitney Durst both scored two.

Ashley Spencer led the Lady Falcons with 12 points, all of which came in the final quarter and half of which came from beyond the arc. Haille Joseph scored 10 points for the guests, Josie Crabtree added six, while Askya McFann came up with four and Emma Joseph chipped in with three.

After Saturday’s trip to South Gallia, Eastern will be back at home against Meigs on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

