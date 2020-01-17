Lady Cats fall at Van, 58-39

VAN, W.Va. — They kept pace for three periods, but the Lady Cats ultimately ran out of gas.

Host Van used a 16-4 fourth quarter surge to pull away late Thursday night during a 58-39 victory over the Hannan girls basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Boone County.

The Lady Bulldogs (7-3) received seven points from Kensley White as part of a 16-11 first quarter run, but the visiting Lady Wildcats (3-6) managed to keep things a bit more competitive over the next two frames.

Julie Frazier poured in seven points for HHS in the second stanza, but VHS eventually won the quarter by a slim 14-12 margin en route to building a 30-23 halftime advantage.

Bailey Coleman scored five points as part of a 12-all third quarter push that resulted in HHS entering the finale faced with a 42-35 deficit.

The Blue and White mustered only one field and a single free throw down the stretch, while Karlie Lafauci scored 10 of Van’s 16 points while closing out the 19-point outcome.

The Lady Cats — who had a 2-game winning streak snapped — made 14 total field goals, with three of those coming from behind the arc. The guests were also 8-of-20 at the free throw line for 40 percent.

Coleman led HHS with 12 points, followed by Frazier with 10 points and Halie Johnson with six markers. Madison Plantz and Rachel Ellis were next with respective efforts of five and four points, while Tonika Coleman and Makenzie Simmons completed things with a point each.

Van netted 22 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also made 3-of-9 charity tosses for 33 percent.

Lafauci paced the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 22 points, followed by Alyssa Sampson with 11 points and White with nine markers. Abigail Sampson, Jazmyn Gibson, Maycee Johner and Autumn Estep completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Hannan returns to action on Tuesday as part of a varsity girls-boys doubleheader against visiting Calvary, starting at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

