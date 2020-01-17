South Point slips past Blue Angels, 60-54

CENTENARY, Ohio — No revenge, but a whole lot better than the first time.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team — which fell to South Point by a 53-36 count on Dec. 9 in Lawrence County — fell to those same Lady Pointers on Thursday in Gallia County, this time by a 60-54 tally.

After a trio of early lead changes, South Point (9-5, 7-3 OVC) opened up a 17-7 edge eight minutes into play. The guests came up empty on their first 16 possessions of the second quarter, however, going 0-of-13 from the field and turning the ball over three times.

The Blue Angels (5-11, 1-9 OVC) regained the lead at 19-17 with 45 seconds left in the half, when Maddy Petro made a two-pointer off of an assist from Alex Barnes. South Point’s Emilee Whitt ended the guests’ drought with a layup on the ensuing possession, tying the game at 19 headed into halftime.

GAHS started the second half with a 10-to-5 spurt and led 29-24 with 3:30 left in the third period. Back-to-back three-pointers gave SPHS a 30-29 lead with 3:00 to go in the third, but a two-pointer by Petro gave the hosts their final lead of the night 17 seconds later.

With 2:23 remaining in the quarter, a triple by Emilee Carey gave the Lady Pointers the lead for good, with the guests stretching the margin to 43-37 headed into the finale.

GAHS made it a one-possession game five times in the fourth quarter, and trailed by just two points, at 56-54, with 40 seconds left. South Point sealed the win at the line, however, capping off the 60-54 triumph by making 4-of-4 foul shots in the final 30 seconds.

For the game, the Blue Angels hit 21-of-49 (42.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) three-point tries, while South Point was 20-of-47 (42.6 percent) from the field, and 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) from deep. At the foul line, Gallia Academy was 8-of-9 (88.9 percent) and SPHS was 10-of-13 (76.9 percent).

The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 28-to-19 count, including 9-to-7 on the the offensive end. GAHS had 15 turnovers, five more than South Point. The Blue and White finished with 14 assists, five steals and a trio of blocked shots, while the Lady Pointers combined for 18 assists and nine steals.

Petro led the Blue Angels with a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds, to go with two steals and two blocks on the defensive end. Barnes contributed 12 points and five assists to the GAHS cause, Koren Truance added eight markers, while Regan Wilcoxon chipped in with four points. Rounding out the hosts’ tally were Preslee Reed and Kaylie Clark with three and two points respectively.

Carey paced the guests with 23 points, 18 of which came from long range. Whitt had 16 points and six rebounds in the win, Sarah Roach added six points, while Maddy Khounlavong scored five points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded a game-high nine assists. Kimrie Staley and Diamond Crawley rounded out the Lady Pointer total with four and three points respectively.

Whitt and Khounlavong led the Blue and Gold on defense with three steals apiece.

The Blue Angels will be back on their home court on Monday against River Valley.

Gallia Academy junior Maddy Petro (5) tries a two-pointer in between a trio of Lady Pointers, during the Blue Angels’ six-point setback on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.19-GA-Petro.jpg Gallia Academy junior Maddy Petro (5) tries a two-pointer in between a trio of Lady Pointers, during the Blue Angels’ six-point setback on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS senior Alex Barnes (4) fires a three-pointer over a SPHS defender, during the Lady Pointers’ 60-54 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.19-wo-GA-Barnes.jpg GAHS senior Alex Barnes (4) fires a three-pointer over a SPHS defender, during the Lady Pointers’ 60-54 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Preslee Reed (13) fires a shot over South Point’s Diamond Crawley (22), during the Lady Pointers’ 60-54 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.19-wo-GA-Reed.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Preslee Reed (13) fires a shot over South Point’s Diamond Crawley (22), during the Lady Pointers’ 60-54 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Regan Wilcoxon (10) drives past South Point’s Diamond Crawley (22), during the Lady Pointers’ 60-54 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.19-wo-GA-Wilcoxon.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Regan Wilcoxon (10) drives past South Point’s Diamond Crawley (22), during the Lady Pointers’ 60-54 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

