The Wahama wrestling team captured first place this past weekend at the 2020 Cornelius Godfrey Duals tournament held at Logan High School. The White Falcons had four grapplers go unbeaten in the likes of Emma Tomlinson, Ryker Humphreys, Kase Stewart and Gavin Stiltner. Man was the overall runner-up at the event, while Winfield placed third. It is the third team championship that Wahama has earned this winter. (Courtesy photo)

