Marauders fall at Fort Frye, 67-54

BEVERLY, Ohio — The road trip didn’t result in a win, but it was most definitely worth making.

The Meigs boys basketball team dropped a 67-54 decision to non-conference host Fort Frye on Tuesday in Washington County, but by the midway point of the first quarter, Marauders senior Weston Baer had taken his place as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Baer — who needed four points to surpass Trevor Harrison at 1,258 points headed into the game — started the Marauders (5-8) off with a trifecta to tie the record. Then, with 4:40 left in the first, the senior guard hit layup off of a rebound for career points 1,259 and 1,260.

Meigs trailed the Cadets (10-1) 20-17 at the end of the first quarter, and was outscored 18-to-11 in the second period, giving the hosts a 38-28 halftime lead.

The Marauders got four points back with a 15-to-11 third quarter, making the FFHS lead 49-43 with eight minutes to play. The hosts, however, closed the 67-54 victory with an 18-to-11 run in the fourth.

Meigs — which was 2-of-3 (66.7 percent) from the foul line — had six of its 23 field goals come from long range, while Fort Frye made 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) free throws to go with 18 two-pointers and eight triples.

Leading the Marauders, Baer scored 20 points, a dozen of which came from beyond the arc. Coulter Cleland was next with 17 points, followed by Wyatt Hoover with 10. Cory Cox tallied three points in the setback, while Cameron Burnem and Morgan Roberts marked two each.

Fort Frye was led by Zane Wallace with 22 points and Kelton Fogle with 20. Brady Schilling was next with 11 points, followed by Luke Huffman with nine. Rounding out the FFHS total were Brian Adkins with three points and Caden Fryman with two.

The Maroon and Gold will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division next, as they visit Nelsonville-York on Friday.

Meigs senior Weston Baer (20) brings the ball up court, during the Marauders’ win non-conference game against Belpre on Dec. 3 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.16-MHS-Baer.jpg Meigs senior Weston Baer (20) brings the ball up court, during the Marauders’ win non-conference game against Belpre on Dec. 3 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Weston Baer now Meigs boys’ all-time leading scorer

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.