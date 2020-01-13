Lady Raiders sweep Southern, 60-40

RACINE, Ohio — They pulled away in the third.

The River Valley girls basketball team turned a seven-point halftime edge into a 23-point lead by the end of the third quarter on Saturday in Meigs County, and the Lady Raiders cruised to a 60-40 victory over non-conference host Southern.

The Silver and Black (7-7) outscored the Lady Tornadoes (2-11) by an 11-6 clip in the opening quarter, with a 13-to-11 second period giving the guests a 24-17 lead at the break.

River Valley tuned defense into offense in the third period, coming up with seven steals and hitting over 58 percent from the field in a 24-to-8 run that made the margin 48-25 with eight minutes remaining.

Southern saved its best for last, scoring 15 points in the finale, but RVHS sealed the 60-40 win with a dozen points in the stanza.

River Valley sank 22-of-62 (35.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-22 (22.7 percent) three-point tries, while SHS was 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) from the field, including 1-of-11 (9.1 percent) from deep. At the foul line, RVHS was 11-of-14 (78.6 percent), and the hosts shot 5-for-8 (62.5 percent).

The Purple and Gold outrebounded the Lady Raiders by a 42-to-35 tally, including 14-to-9 on the offensive end. River Valley had 22 turnovers, nine fewer than Southern. The Silver and Black collected 21 steals, 10 assists and three rejections in the win, while SHS finished with 13 steals, nine assists and three blocked shots.

Leading all-scorers, RVHS junior Hannah Jacks came up with 27 points, with a dozen two-pointers and one trifecta. Savannah Reese hit a team-best two triples on her way to eight points, Payton Crabtree and Lauren Twyman added five points apiece, while Kaylee Gillman scored four.

Sierra Somerville and Kasey Birchfield marked three points each in the win, Zoe Milliron and Morissa Barcus both tallied two, while Allie Holley came up with one.

For the hosts, Baylee Wolfe and Jordan Hardwick led the way with a dozen points each. Phoenix Cleland, Kelly Shaver and Kayla Evans earned three points apiece for Southern, Shelby Cleland, Hannah Smith and Lily Allen each scored two, while Sara Kapozsta had one.

RVHS also won its first bout with the Lady Tornadoes, by a 58-44 count on Dec. 14 in Bidwell.

On Monday, River Valley hosted Point Pleasant and the Lady Tornadoes traveled to Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.