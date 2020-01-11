Covenant drops Lady Defenders, 38-11

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A rough night on the home front.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team came out on the wrong end of a 38-11 decision at the hands of visiting Covenant on Friday in Gallia County.

The Lady Defenders (1-9) trailed 10-5 eight minutes into play, with Kassie Venoy scoring all of the guests’ first period points. A 4-to-2 second quarter gave the Lady Eagles (2-7) a 14-to-7 halftime edge, and guests went on an 8-to-2 run in the third for a 22-9 lead headed into the finale.

Ohio Valley Christian was held to just a pair of free throws in the fourth, as Covenant sealed the 38-11 victory with a 16-to-2 spurt.

For the game, OVCS made four field goals, including one three-pointer, while hitting 2-of-8 (25 percent) free throws. Meanwhile, Covenant made 6-of-10 (60 percent) free throws, and had two of its 15 field goals come from downtown.

Leading the Lady Defenders, Lalla Hurlow scored five points, with one three-pointer and one two. Marcie Kessinger tallied three points for the hosts, Christina Dong added two, while Lauren Ragan came up with one.

Venoy led the Lady Eagles with 25 points, featuring six from long range. Samantha Lucas was next with six points, followed by Faith Jackson with four, Emily Nichols with two and Liz Kelly with one.

The Lady Defenders return to action at Teays Valley Christian on Friday.

Ohio Valley Christian freshman Kirsten Groves attempts a shot in between a trio of Lady Eagles, during Covenant’s 38-11 win on Friday in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.12-OVCS-Groves.jpg Ohio Valley Christian freshman Kirsten Groves attempts a shot in between a trio of Lady Eagles, during Covenant’s 38-11 win on Friday in Gallipolis, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian junior Lauren Ragan (5) passes out of a double team, during the Lady Defenders’ 38-11 setback on Friday in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.12-wo-OVCS-Ragan.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Lauren Ragan (5) passes out of a double team, during the Lady Defenders’ 38-11 setback on Friday in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports OVCS senior Marcie Kessinger (55) is guarded on the wing by Covenant’s Samantha Lucas (3), during the Lady Eagles’ 38-11 win on Friday in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.12-wo-OVCS-Kessinger.jpg OVCS senior Marcie Kessinger (55) is guarded on the wing by Covenant’s Samantha Lucas (3), during the Lady Eagles’ 38-11 win on Friday in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports OVCS junior Lena Neal (51) passes to freshman teammate Christina Dong (left), during the Lady Defenders’ loss to Covenant on Friday in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.12-wo-OVCS-Neal.jpg OVCS junior Lena Neal (51) passes to freshman teammate Christina Dong (left), during the Lady Defenders’ loss to Covenant on Friday in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.