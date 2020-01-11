Blue Devils fall at Chesapeake, 70-34

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — It didn’t start overly well … and it didn’t get much better after that.

Host Chesapeake jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead and never looked back Friday night during a 70-34 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Panthers (10-1, 6-1 OVC) had nine different players reach the scoring column, with six different players chipping in points while building that early 2-to-1 advantage.

The visiting Blue Devils (4-7, 1-5) were never closer as CHS got eight points from Levi Blankenship as part of a pivotal 22-8 second quarter surge that resulted in a 40-17 intermission edge.

Isaac Clary and Damon Cremeens poured in four points apiece for GAHS, but the Purple and White countered with a 16-11 third period run that extended the cushion out to 56-28.

The Blue and White mustered only one field goal down the stretch as Chesapeake ended regulation with a 15-6 run to wrap up the 36-point outcome.

Gallia Academy netted 13 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-10 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Cremeens paced the guests with nine points, followed by Logan Blouir with seven points and Clary with six markers. Devin Lee and Ben Cox were next with respective efforts of five and four points, while Reece Thomas and Cooper Davis completed the Blue Devil tally with two points and one point.

The Panthers made 26 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also went a perfect 9-of-9 at the charity stripe.

Blankenship led CHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Josh Cox with 13 points. Travis Grimm, Dilen Caldwell, Trent Dearth and Jacob Lemley were next with eight markers each.

Nathan Cox and Austin Jackson contributed four points apiece to the winning cause, while Ethan Taylor completed things with two points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Pedro for an OVC contest against Rock Hill at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.