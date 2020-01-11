Marauders fall short of Vinton County, 71-68

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Vikings started out hot and held on for the win.

The Meigs boys basketball team dropped a 71-68 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County on Friday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, where the Vikings hit 11 of their first 12 three-point attempts.

The Marauders (5-6, 2-3 TVC Ohio) trailed 21-13 after one quarter of play, with five of the VCHS (9-4, 4-2) triples coming in the opening stanza.

A 23-to-16 second quarter gave the Vikings a 44-29 halftime lead, but the Maroon and Gold came out of the half with a 21-to-13 run, and trailed 57-50 with eight minutes to play.

The Marauders scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, 13 of which came from sophomore Coulter Cleland, but the Vikings sealed the 71-68 win with 14 points, including six from the free throw line.

For the game, Meigs connected on 13-of-18 (72.2 percent) free throws, while VCHS was 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from the stripe. The Marauders had seven of their 24 field goals come from three-point range, while the guests finished with a dozen triples to go with 14 two-pointers.

Cleland led the hosts with 29 points, featuring a trio of three-pointers. Weston Baer hit a pair of triples on his way to 22 points, while Wyatt Hoover came up with nine for the Marauders. Ethan Stewart and Cory Cox scored three points each for MHS, while Morgan Roberts tallied two points.

For Vinton County, Gavin Arbaugh hit a game-best five three-pointers and led all-scorers with 32 points. Lance Montgomery and Braylon Damron scored 11 points apiece for the guests, Zayne Karr was next with seven, followed by Eli Radabaugh with six, Aaron Stevens with three and Will Arthur with one.

The Marauders will have another shot at the Vikings on Feb. 7 in McArthur.

After Saturday’s bout with Marietta, Meigs will travel to Fort Frye on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.