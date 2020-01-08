Ironmen turn back Meigs, 74-50

JACKSON, Ohio — Just too much to keep up with.

The Meigs boys basketball team dropped a 74-50 decision to non-conference host Jackson on Tuesday in the Apple City, with four different Ironmen reaching double digits in the scoring column.

Meigs (5-5) trailed by just two points, at 15-13, after one period of play, but a 24-to-14 second quarter gave Jackson (9-3) a 39-27 lead at halftime.

The Marauders got two points back with a 15-to-13 third stanza, and went into the finale down 52-42. The Red and White capped off the 74-50 victory with a 22-to-8 run over the final eight minutes.

Meigs was 2-for-4 (50 percent) on free throw attempts in the game, while the hosts never went to the line.

MHS senior Weston Baer led all-scorers with 28 points on six triples and five two-pointers. Wyatt Hoover scored 11 points for the Maroon and Gold, Coulter Cleland added seven, while Caleb Burnem claimed three and Morgan Roberts marked one.

Boston Kuhn led the victors with 17 points, featuring 15 from beyond the arc. Caleb Wallis and Braxton Hammond hit eight field goals apiece en route to 16 points each, while Evan Spires finished with 13 points in the win. Griffin Brown contributed six points to the winning cause, while Drew Bragg and Caden Donaldson chipped in with three apiece.

Next, the Marauders will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division at home against Vinton County on Friday.

