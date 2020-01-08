River Valley rolls past Buckeyes, 70-31

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Raiders didn’t end the streak … they crushed it.

The River Valley boys basketball team snapped a 17-game losing skid within Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play following a 70-31 victory over host Nelsonville-York on Tuesday night in Athens County.

The Raiders (4-7, 1-3 TVC Ohio) earned the program’s first league victory since a 49-46 decision over these same Buckeyes back on Feb. 6, 2018, in Bidwell. It was also the first TVC Ohio victory for second-year coach Brett Bostic in 16 league contests.

The Silver and Black had seven players reach the scoring column — including five in double digits — while limiting the Buckeyes to just three points in the opening frame.

RVHS received 11 combined points from Mason Rhodes and Chase Caldwell as part of a 17-3 first quarter surge, then Caldwell poured in another seven points during a 21-8 second quarter run that pushed the halftime lead out to 38-11.

Brandon Call and Jordan Lambert each scored six points as part of a 18-9 third quarter run that extended the cushion out to 56-20. Jordan Burns tacked on eight points down the stretch during a 14-11 run that completed the 39-point outcome.

The Raiders hadn’t won a league game on the road since the 2016-17 campaign. River Valley’s first road victory of the year also led to the program’s first winning streak this winter.

RVHS outrebounded the hosts by a 28-23 overall margin, including a 10-8 edge on the offensive glass. The Buckeyes committed 21 of the 34 turnovers in the contest as well.

The Raiders netted 30 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 5-of-8 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Caldwell led the guests with a game-high 16 points, followed by Lambert with 13 points and Burns with a dozen markers. Rhodes and Call also chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Dylan Fulks contributed six points to the winning cause, while Jamal Shivers completed things with two points.

NYHS made eight total field goals — half of which were 3-pointers — and also netted 11-of-18 charity tosses for 61 percent.

Mikey Seel paced the Buckeyes with 11 points, followed by Maleek Williams and Austin Thrapp with five points each. Drew Carter and Braydin McKee were next with four markers apiece, while Grayden Withem completed the scoring with two points.

River Valley returns to action Friday when it travels to Athens for a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

