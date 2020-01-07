Wildcats fall at Calvary, 58-39

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Slow starts will get you in the end.

Host Calvary Baptist Christian outscored the Hannan boys basketball team by a 30-14 margin in the opening quarters of each half and ultimately held on for a 58-39 decision Monday night in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The Patriots (8-6) — who were without leading scorer Robert Clutter — received a pair of trifectas from Rodger Clutter as part of a 12-6 first quarter run, then both teams netted a dozen points apiece in the second frame — making it a 24-18 contest at the break.

The visiting Wildcats (1-6) were ultimately never closer as both Clutter and Ben Scarbro drilled a pair of trifectas, sparking an 18-8 third quarter surge that pushed the advantage out to 42-26.

Calvary limited HHS to just three field goals down the stretch and closed regulation with a 16-13 run to wrap up the 19-point decision.

The Wildcats connected on 14-of-60 field goal attempts for 23 percent, including a 1-of-9 effort from behind the arc for 11 percent. The guests were also 12-of-18 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Casey Lowery and Ryan Hall paced the Cats with 12 points and seven boards apiece, followed by Chandler Starkey with nine markers and a team-best 10 boards. Logan Barker and Xavier Stone completed the Hannan tally with three points each.

The Patriots netted 24 total field goals — including 10 3-pointers — and also missed all five of their free throw attempts.

Scarbro led Calvary with a game-high 18 points, followed by Clutter with 15 points and Micah Daniels with 10 markers.

Lawson Blake and Isaiah Bosley respectively chipped in eight and three points, while Luke Pauley and Caleb Cox completed the winning score with two points apiece.

Hannan was at Teays Valley Christian on Tuesday night and returns to action Friday when it hosts Carter Christian in a girls-boys doubleheader at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

