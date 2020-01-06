Raiders outlast South Gallia, 52-46

BIDWELL, Ohio — Though roller-coasters haven’t been overly friendly to the Raiders this season, they were able to stomach their way through this one.

The River Valley boys basketball team snapped a 6-game losing skid with a 17-9 fourth quarter run Saturday night en route to a 52-46 victory over visiting South Gallia in a non-conference matchup of Gallia County programs.

The Raiders (3-7) trailed by no more than two points after each of the first quarters of play, but the hosts never managed to get over the proverbial hump until the final minute of regulation.

Down 46-44, senior Brandon Call converted an old-fashioned 3-pointer with 51.2 seconds left — giving the Silver and Black an eventual permanent lead of 47-46.

Mason Rhodes added a free throw with 33 seconds remaining for a 2-point lead, then Jordan Lambert netted a pair of charity tosses with 9.9 ticks left for a 2-possession advantage.

The Rebels (6-4) came up empty on their fourth consecutive possession of the final minute, which led to a run-out layup by Call just before time expired — ultimately wrapping up the 6-point outcome.

The Red and Gold built a slim 16-15 first quarter lead, then got six points from Tristan Saber as part of an 8-6 run that resulted in a 24-22 halftime advantage.

Lambert and Jaxxin Mabe poured in six points apiece for their respective teams during a 13-all third quarter push that led to a 37-35 South Gallia edge entering the finale.

The Raiders outrebounded the guests by a 29-24 overall margin, including an 11-6 edge on the offensive glass. SGHS also committed 18 of the 32 turnovers in the contest.

River Valley netted 22 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 7-of-14 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Lambert led RVHS with a game-high 19 points, followed by Call with 16 points. Dylan Fulks and Chase Caldwell were next with six markers apiece, while Rhodes and Cole Young completed the winning tally with three and two points respectively.

SGHS made 19 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also netted 3-of-13 charity tosses for 23 percent.

Mabe led the guests with 11 points and Saber was next with 10 points. Jared Burdette was next with eight points, while Layne Ours and Brayden Hammond respectively added six and four markers. Kyle Northup completed the scoring with two points.

River Valley returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Nelsonville-York for a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

South Gallia returns to the hardwood on Tuesday when it hosts Miller in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

River Valley sophomore Mason Rhodes (22) dribbles past South Gallia defender Andrew Small (14) during the second half of Saturday night's boys basketball contest in Bidwell, Ohio.

