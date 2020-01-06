Grace gets past Wildcats, 67-40

ASHTON, W.Va. — Tough start. Tougher finish.

The Hannan boys basketball team managed to keep pace over the middle quarters, but visiting Grace Christian used a 36-14 run in the first and final frames Saturday night to claim a 67-40 victory in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Wildcats (1-5) received seven points from Casey Lowery in the opening canto, but the Soldiers had five players score en route to building an early 17-9 advantage.

Lowery followed by pouring in eight points, but Grace used a 13-10 second quarter push to extend its lead out to 30-19 at the break. The guests then made a small 18-16 run in the third stanza and extended its lead out to 48-35 entering the finale.

The Soldiers hit 9-of-10 free throws down the stretch as part of a 19-5 surge to close out regulation, which wrapped up the 27-point outcome.

HHS netted 21-of-66 field goal attempts for 32 percent, including a 4-of-13 effort from behind the arc for 31 percent. The hosts were also 2-of-9 at the free throw line for 22 percent.

Lowery paced Hannan with 21 points, followed by Logan Barker with seven points. Justin Rainey, Ryan Hall and Chandler Starkey completed the tally with four markers apiece.

Starkey and Lowery led the Wildcats with eight rebounds each. Hall and Barker also handed out four assists apiece.

Grace made 24 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 15-of-16 at the charity stripe for 94 percent.

Eli Foster led the guests with a game-high 22 points, followed by Brendan Hoffman and Landon Mosser with 15 and 10 points respectively.

Brandon Workman was next with nine points and Ricky Tanner added five markers. Luke Tanner, Tomi Olajide and Colin Conley completed the winning tally with two points each.

Hannan returned to action Monday at Calvary Christian and also plays Tuesday night at Teays Valley Christian at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

