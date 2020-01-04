Dragons down Gallia Academy, 46-31

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — These Dragons finished what they started.

Host Fairland outscored the Gallia Academy boys basketball team by a 32-15 margin in the opening quarters of each half Friday night and ultimately held on for a 46-31 decision in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (3-5, 1-3 OVC) were somewhat overwhelmed in the opening frame as Clayton Thomas nailed four trifectas as part of 16-11 run that gave the Dragons a quick 5-point cushion.

Both teams, however, dramatically cooled off in the second canto as FHS made a small 4-2 run that allowed the Green and White to take a 20-13 edge into the break.

The Dragons made their big push of the night in the third stanza as Thomas poured in eight points during a 16-4 surge that resulted in a 36-17 lead entering the finale.

Logan Blouir scored nine points as part of a 14-10 run by GAHS down the stretch, but the Blue and White never closed to within more than five possessions as Fairland ultimately walked away with the 15-point triumph.

Gallia Academy — which went without a field goal in the middle two quarters — finished the night with 10 total field goal makes, including a single 3-pointer. The guests were also 10-of-16 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Blouir led GAHS with 14 points, followed by Damon Cremeens with seven points and Isaac Clary with six markers. Ben Cox completed the tally with four points.

FHS netted 18 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also went 3-of-7 at the charity stripe for 43 percent.

Thomas led the Dragons with a game-high 20 points, followed by Aiden Porter with 11 points and Jacob Polcyn with seven markers. Gavin Hunt, Zander Schmidt, Tevin Taylor and Nate Thacker completed the winning tally with two points each.

Gallia Academy was at Point Pleasant on Saturday night and returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Portsmouth in an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

