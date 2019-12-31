Lady Rebels rout Sciotoville East, 53-24

SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio — They started the road schedule with a win … and the Lady Rebels ended the year with one too.

The South Gallia girls basketball team notched its second road victory of the season in a rather convincing fashion Monday night following a 53-24 decision over host Sciotoville East in a non-conference matchup in Scioto County.

The visiting Lady Rebels (6-5) had nine players reach the scoring column while limiting the Lady Tartans (0-10) to single digits in each of the four quarters of play.

Kiley Stapleton scored seven points and Jessie Rutt added six markers as part of 13-8 first quarter run, and SGHS never looked back.

The Red and Gold had five different players score while closing out the first half with a 14-8 push, resulting in a 27-16 intermission advantage.

South Gallia made a 12-4 run in the third frame for a 39-20 lead, then closed regulation with a 14-4 run to wrap up the 31-point triumph.

The Lady Rebels made 23 total field goals — including a trio of trifectas — and also netted 4-of-11 free throw attempts for 36 percent.

Stapleton led the guests with a game-high 16 points, followed by Rutt with 10 points and Amaya Howell with eight markers.

Christine Griffith and Jaslyn Bowers respectively added six and five points, while Isabella Cochran, Kennedey Lambert, Makayla Waugh and Ryleigh Halley completed the winning tally with two markers each.

East netted eight total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-20 at the charity stripe for 30 percent.

Grace Smith, Kacie Conley and Mia Caldwell led the hosts with five points apiece, with Felicia Smith chipping in four markers.

Peyton Johnson and Brooklyn Price were next with two points each, while Journey Pelfrey completed the tally with one point.

South Gallia returns to action Saturday when it travels to Bidwell for a non-conference battle with River Valley. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

