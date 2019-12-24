Wahama wins Huntington Invite

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A big day for the little school.

The Wahama wrestling team had one individual weight class champion and scored 10 top-3 finishes on Saturday while claiming the title at the 2019 Huntington Invitational held Saturday at Huntington High School in Ross County.

The White Falcons defeated the 10-team field by 61 points while posting a winning tally of 236 points. Ironton was the overall runner-up with 175 points, while Adena was third overall with 171.5 points.

South Gallia also competed at the event, placing sixth overall with 106 points.

Trevor Hunt was the lone WHS champion individually as the senior went 4-0 with three pinfalls at 152 pounds.

Emma Tomlinson (106), Kase Stewart (132), Logan Roach (138), Wesley Peters (160) and Trey Ohlinger (182) each secured second place in their respective divisions.

Ohlinger posted a 4-1 mark with three pinfall wins, while Stewart and Peters each went 3-1 overall with a trio of pinfall wins apiece. Tomlinson and Roach were both 1-1 overall with a pinfall victory each as well.

Kegan Peters (126), Trevor McGuire (145), Gavin Stiltner (170) and Caleb Pierce (220) all placed third in their respective weight classes.

Pierce went 4-1 with four pinfall wins and Stiltner was 3-1 overall with three pinfall victories, while McGuire was 3-2 overall with three pinfall wins. Kegan Peters was also 1-2 overall with a pinfall win.

The White Falcons finished the annual event with a 27-18 overall record in individual matches, which included 25 pinfall wins.

The Rebels came away with one individual weight class champion and a trio of top-4 efforts, as well as a 15-11 overall mark that included 14 pinfall wins.

Justin Butler claimed the 160-pound championship with a 4-0 mark and four pinfall victories. Kenny Siders was the 170-pound runner-up with four pinfall wins and a 4-1 record, while Caleb Neal was fourth at 285 pounds with a 3-2 record and two pinfall wins.

Jacob Neal placed fifth at 220 pounds with a 3-2 mark and three pinfall wins. Jared Ward was also sixth at 152 pounds with a 1-2 record and a pinfall win.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Huntington Invitational held Saturday at Ross Huntington High School.

Members of the Wahama wrestling team pose for a picture after winning the 2019 Huntington Invitational championship trophy on Saturday in Chillicothe, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

