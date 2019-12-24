Blue Devils, Eagles compete at VCHS meet

McARTHUR, Ohio — The wrestling teams at Gallia Academy and Eastern respectively placed seventh and 13th overall on Saturday at the 2019 Spring Street Sports Invitational held at Vinton County High School.

Jackson defeated the 14-team field by over 110 points as the Ironmen posted a winning tally of 315.5 points. Westfall was second with 204 points, while New Lexington ended up third with 132 points.

The Blue Devils had two indivdiual champions and three top-4 finishes en route to a final tally of 112 points. Eastern had one weight class champion and two top-4 finishers while ending the day with 41 points.

Todd Elliott (113) and Garytt Schwall (120) each earned titles in their respective weight classes with identical 5-0 records. Elliott had four pinfall wins and Schwall recorded three pinfall victories.

Bronson Carter was second overall at 160 pounds with a 3-1 record and three pinfall wins. Logan Nicholas (138), Chris Moore (195) and Corbin Walker (220) also went 1-4 each and scored a pinfall apiece.

Steven Fitzgerald was the heavyweight champion with a 4-0 record and two pinfall wins. Ethan Kline was also fourth in the heavyweight division with two pinfalls and a 2-2 mark.

Ryan Ross was fifth at 132 pounds with a 2-2 record and two pinfall wins. Brady Smith (126) and Jayden Evans (160) also had a win apiece for EHS — with Smith scoring a pinfall victory.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Spring Street Sports Invitational held Saturday at Vinton County High School.

Gallia Academy sophomore Garytt Schwall maintains leverage on an opponent during a 126-pound match against Warren on Dec. 18 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.26-GA-Schwall.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Garytt Schwall maintains leverage on an opponent during a 126-pound match against Warren on Dec. 18 in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-23, ext. 2101.

