Tug Valley takes down Lady Marauders, 62-36

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — It’s tough to guard them all.

The Meigs girls basketball team fell to Tug Valley by a 62-36 count in non-conference play on Saturday at the Wood Lumber Classic at Newt Oliver Arena on the campus of Rio Grande, with a quartet of Lady Panthers scoring in double digits in the win.

Meigs (2-7) trailed the TVHS 20-8 eight minutes into play, with MHS sophomore Mallory Hawley accounting for all of the Lady Marauders’ opening-quarter points.

A 19-to-8 second period gave Tug Valley a 39-16 halftime lead. The Lady Panthers added one to their advantage in the third quarter, outscoring MHS 12-to-11 to make the score 51-27 headed into the finale.

The Black and Silver closed the 62-36 victory with an 11-to-9 fourth quarter, with Hawley scoring all-9 of Meigs’ points in the period.

First-year Lady Marauders head coach Heath Hudson acknowledged that his club was facing a tall task, especially with less than half of its starting lineup, but was proud of his younger players stepping up to the challenge.

“We have three starters who are on vacation for the holidays,” Hudson said. “Tug Valley is a very well-coached team that will go far in their region again this year. I’m proud of the younger girls who stepped up and gave a great effort, it was a good learning game for them. I’m sure that this experience will pay off for them in the years to come.”

The Maroon and Gold made 6-of-8 (75 percent) free throws in the game, while the victors made 9-of-15 (60 percent).

Hawley led the Lady Marauders with 29 points on the strength of a dozen field goals. Rylee Lisle scored four points for MHS, while Mara Hall added three.

Makayla May led Tug Valley with 18 points. Kaylea Baisden was next with 12 points, followed by Brooklyn Evans with 11 and Alyssa Newsome with 10. Autumn Hall tallied eight points in the win, Haley Gillman added two, while Audrey Evans came up with one marker.

Meigs wraps up the 2019 at home against Belpre on Dec. 30.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

