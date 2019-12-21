Eagles pull away from Wahama, 60-42

MASON, W.Va. — Nine minutes in, the White Falcons were eyeing their first win, but the Eagles had other ideas.

The Wahama boys basketball team held a five-point lead over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Eastern a minute into the second quarter on Friday night at Gary Clark Court, but the Eagles rallied back for a five-point halftime lead and ultimately a 60-42 victory.

The teams swapped the lead six times in the opening quarter with Wahama (0-4, 0-4 TVC Hocking) on top 14-13 at the end of the stanza. The hosts claimed the first four points of the second quarter, but the Eagles (3-4, 2-2) closed the half with a 17-to-7 run for a 30-to-25 halftime advantage.

The Green and White added five points to their lead in the third period, outscoring WHS 11-to-6 to make the margin 41-31 with eight minutes to play.

Wahama trimmed its deficit to eight within the first 1:30 of the fourth quarter, but EHS reeled off eight straight points and led 49-33 with 4:30 to play. WHS got three points back, but the guests went on an 11-1 run for their largest lead of the game, at 23 points, with 1:26 remaining. The Red and White claimed the final five points of the Eagles’ 60-42 win.

Eastern won the rebounding battle by a 34-to-27 count, including 16-to-3 on the offensive end. The Eagles committed 12 turnovers, while collecting 13 assists and 13 steals. Meanwhile, the White Falcons gave the ball away 26 times, and came up with nine assists, six steals and four blocked shots.

The guests made 20-of-57 (35.1 percent) field goal attempts, including 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) three-point tries, while the Red and White were 14-of-32 (43.8 percent) from the field, including 4-of-11 (36.4 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, EHS made 17-of-34 (50 percent) and WHS made 10-of-19 (52.6 percent).

The Eagles were led by Colton Reynolds with 14 points, making five field goals and 4-of-4 free throws. Garrett Barringer was next with 12 points, followed by Trevor Morrissey with eight, William Oldaker with seven and Derrick Metheney with six. Mason Dishong scored five points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, while Ryan Dill and Matthew Blanchard tallied four points apiece, with Dill picking up a team-best three assists.

Eastern’s defense was led by Dill and Metheney with three steals apiece.

Wahama was paced by Ethyn Barnitz, who posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Abram Pauley and Brayden Davenport scored nine and eight points respectively for WHS, while leading the team with three assists apiece. Josiah Lloyd tallied five points for the hosts, Adam Groves and Michael VanMatre added four each, while Hunter Board came up with two markers.

Leading the White Falcon defense, Pauley had two steals and Groves earned two blocks.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 31 in Tuppers Plains.

Wahama will be back at home on Monday against Wirt County, while Eastern returns to action on Saturday at Meigs.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

