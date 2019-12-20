Lady Raiders hold off Meigs, 61-53

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Raiders eventually finished what they started.

The River Valley girls basketball team was ahead of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Meigs by double digits within the first six minutes of Thursday’s game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, where the guests led by as many as 15 in the first half. The Lady Marauders fought back to within four points in the fourth quarter, but the Silver and Black answered with a 20-to-16 closing run for the 61-53 victory.

The Lady Raiders (5-5, 2-4 TVC Ohio) never trailed in the contest, scoring the first five points and leading 22-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The guests’ lead reached its peak at 24-9, 2:00 into the second period, but Meigs (2-6, 1-3) battled back to within single digits, at 30-21, by halftime.

RVHS led by as many as 11 and as few as five in the third quarter, and wound up with a 41-35 edge headed into the finale.

The Maroon and Gold hit a two-pointer to open the finale, trimming the Lady Raider lead to four points. River Valley answered with a 10-to-4 spurt for a 51-41 with 4:30 to play. The hosts got four points back with an 8-to-4 run, but the Lady Raiders scored six of the final 10 to seal the 61-53 win.

RVHS ended with a 39-to-34 advantage on the glass, after outrebounding MHS 23-to-16 in the first half. Meigs finished with a 14-to-13 edge in offensive rebounds. Both teams had 18 turnovers in the contest. The guests collected 16 assists, nine steals and three rejections, while the Lady Marauders had 11 steals, 10 assists and three blocked shots.

River Valley made 22-of-59 (37.3 percent) field goal attempts, including 7-of-26 (26.9 percent) three-point tries, while Meigs was 19-of-59 (32.2 percent) from the field, including 1-of-14 (7.1 percent) from deep. At the foul line, RVHS was 10-of-20 (50 percent) and MHS was 14-of-25 (56 percent).

Payton Crabtree led the guests with 19 points, featuring a game-best three trifectas. Hannah Jacks posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for RVHS, Lauren Twyman added 11 points and a team-best four assists, while Kasey Birchfield scored six. Savannah Reese was next with five points, followed by Kaylee Gillman with three and Sierra Somerville with one.

Crabtree and Somerville led the Silver and Black on defense with three steals and a block apiece, with Somerville also contributing nine boards to the winning cause.

Rylee Lisle paced the Maroon and Gold with 18 points and eight rebounds. Mallory Hawley recorded 16 points and a game-best five assists, while leading the MHS defense with five steals and a block. Bre Lilly scored eight points in the setback, Hannah Durst added seven points and seven boards, while Meredith Cremeans had two points for the hosts.

The rematch between the Lady Raiders and Lady Marauders is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Bidwell.

After a neutral court game against Valley on Saturday, Meigs will be back at home on Dec. 30 against Belpre. RVHS returns to action on Dec. 28 at home against Oak Hill.

River Valley senior Payton Crabtree (3) leads a fast break in front of Lady Marauders Hannah Durst (33), Olivia Haggy (25) and Bre Lilly (10), during the Lady Raiders’ 61-53 victory on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.22-RV-Crabtree.jpg River Valley senior Payton Crabtree (3) leads a fast break in front of Lady Marauders Hannah Durst (33), Olivia Haggy (25) and Bre Lilly (10), during the Lady Raiders’ 61-53 victory on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS sophomore Mallory Hawley (32) goes in for a layup in front of RVHS junior Hannah Jacks (2), during the Lady Raiders’ 61-53 victory on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.22-MHS-Hawley.jpg MHS sophomore Mallory Hawley (32) goes in for a layup in front of RVHS junior Hannah Jacks (2), during the Lady Raiders’ 61-53 victory on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs freshman Rylee Lisle (22) fires a shot over River Valley senior Kasey Birchfield (21), during the first half of Thursday’s TVC Ohio girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.22-wo-MHS-Lisle.jpg Meigs freshman Rylee Lisle (22) fires a shot over River Valley senior Kasey Birchfield (21), during the first half of Thursday’s TVC Ohio girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley’s Lauren Twyman drives to the hoop in front of Meigs’ Olivia Haggy, during the Lady Raiders’ eight-point win on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.22-wo-RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley’s Lauren Twyman drives to the hoop in front of Meigs’ Olivia Haggy, during the Lady Raiders’ eight-point win on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

