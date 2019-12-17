Lady Falcons fall at Fed Hock, 59-43

STEWART, Ohio — A slow start led to a long night.

Host Federal Hocking stormed out to a 37-18 halftime advantage and never looked back Monday night during a 59-43 victory over the Wahama girls basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (3-2, 3-2 TVC Hocking) found themselves in a 20-8 hole after one quarter of play and were never able to recover as the Lady Lancers (2-5, 2-3) continued adding to the lead over the next two frames.

FHHS made a 17-10 second quarter run while securing a 19-point intermission edge, then went on a small 12-11 spurt in the third en route to a comfortable 49-29 cushion.

The Red and White closed regulation with a 14-10 run that ultimately concluded things at their final 16-point outcome.

Wahama claimed a 42-34 advantage on the boards, but also committed 27 of the 40 turnovers in the game.

WHS netted 16-of-43 field goal attempts for 37 percent, including misses on all six of its 3-point attempts. The guests were also 11-of-25 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Emma Gibbs led Wahama with a double-double effort of 15 points and 21 rebounds, followed by Hannah Rose with 10 points and Mikie Lieving with eight markers.

Amber Wolfe and Lauren Noble were next with four points apiece, while Torre VanMatre concluded the scoring with two markers.

The Lady Lancers made 19-of-58 shot attempts for 33 percent, including a 7-of-27 effort from behind the arc for 26 percent. The hosts were also 14-of-22 at the charity stripe for 64 percent.

Paige Tolson led Fed Hock with a game-high 26 points, followed by Kylie Tabler and Emma Beha with nine markers each. Alexis Smith was next with eight points.

Ava Tate, Lydia Beha and Bella McVey each contributed two points, while Tiffany Allen completed the winning tally with a single point.

Wahama will try to end a 2-game skid Thursday when it travels to Mercerville for a TVC Hocking matchup against South Gallia at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.