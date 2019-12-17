Lady Tomcats outlast Southern, 67-57

RACINE, Ohio — Truly a closer game than the final score indicated.

The Southern girls basketball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble by a 67-57 count on Monday in Meigs County, with the teams being tied at both halftime and the start of the fourth quarter.

Southern (1-6, 1-4 TVC Hocking) was down two points, at 17-15, eight minutes into play, but outscored the Lady Tomcats (5-1, 5-0) 19-to-17 in the second, tying the game at 34.

Each side collected 13 points in the third quarter, making the score 47-47 with eight minutes left. The Lady Tornadoes hit a pair of field goals, as well as 6-of-10 foul shots in the fourth quarter, but THS sealed the 67-57 victory with four field goals and an 11-of-17 performance from the foul line.

Southern made 14-of-26 (53.8 percent) free throws in the game, while Trimble was 18-of-25 (72 percent) from the stripe.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes, Jordan Hardwick hit three trifectas on her way to 14 points. Phoenix Cleland was next with 13 points, followed by Kayla Evans with 12, with one triple by Cleland and three by Evans. Baylee Wolfe had seven points in the setback, Hannah Smith added five, Shelby Cleland scored four, and Kelly Shaver ended with two.

The Lady Tomcats were led by Laikyn Imler with 18 points, as well as Briana Orsborne and Emily Young with 17 each. Jayne Six scored a dozen for the guests, while Ashlynn Hardy came up with three points in the win.

Southern will have another shot at Trimble on Jan. 25 in Glouster.

Next, the Lady Tornadoes will host Federal Hocking on Thursday.

Southern junior Jordan Hardwick looks toward the basket from the wing, during the Lady Tornadoes’ non-conference bout against Meigs on Nov. 27 in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.18-SHS-Hardwick.jpg Southern junior Jordan Hardwick looks toward the basket from the wing, during the Lady Tornadoes’ non-conference bout against Meigs on Nov. 27 in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

