Blue Devils, Eagles compete at Logan Invitational

LOGAN, Ohio — The wrestling teams at Gallia Academy and Eastern came away with respective finishes of fifth and 14th on Saturday at the 2019 Logan Wrestling Invitational held at Logan High School in Hocking County.

A total of 16 teams took part in the annual 1-day affair inside Jim Myers Gymnasium, with Fairfield Union coming away with the team title with 237 points. Groveport-Madison was the overall runner-up with 178 points, while Philo (148.5) and Lakewood (140) rounded out the top four spots.

The Blue Devils came away with one weight class champion and a quartet of top four finishes en route to a final tally of 136 points. GAHS went 21-13 overall individually, including pinfalls in all 21 victories.

Todd Elliott produced a perfect 5-0 mark while capturing the 113-pound championship. Garytt Schwall (120) and Bronson Carter (160) both placed second with identical 4-1 records in their respective divisions, while Nate Yongue ended up third overall at 106 pounds with a 3-2 mark.

Corbin Walker finished fifth in the 220-pound weight class with a 2-2 record. Conrad Berkley (132), Logan Nicholas (138) and Jayden Dunlap (145) also recorded a win each in their respective weight classes.

The Eagles came away with one weight class champion and a pair of top four finishes en route to a final tally of 60 points. EHS went 9-10 overall individually, including pinfalls in a half-dozen of those victories.

Ethan Kline won the heavyweight division with a four pinfalls and a perfect 5-0 record that also included a 15-12 decision in the championship match.

Steven Fitzgerald placed fourth at 220 pounds with a 2-2 mark that included a pinfall and a 13-3 major decision.

Ryan Ross (132) and Jayden Evans (170) also won at least one match in their respective divisions, with Evans scoring a pinfall win.

Fairfield Union came away with four of the 14 individual weight class champions, with Vinton County and Nelsonville-York each landing two divisional champs.

GAHS and EHS joined Groveport-Madison, Crooksville, Philo and Logan with a champion apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the 2019 Logan Wrestling Invitational held Saturday at Logan High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

