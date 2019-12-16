Lady Raiders surge past Southern, 58-44

BIDWELL, Ohio — The hosts pulled away in the third.

The River Valley girls basketball team turned a five-point halftime lead into a 58-44 victory over non-conference guest Southern on Saturday in Gallia County, going on a 19-to-7 run out of the half.

River Valley (4-4) led by a 15-to-12 count at the conclusion of the first period, and outscored Southern (1-5) 12-to-10 in the second for a 27-22 advantage at the break.

The Lady Raiders hit eight field goals, including a trio of three-pointers in the third quarter, and stretched their lead to 46-29 by the end of the stanza.

The Lady Tornadoes saved their best for last, scoring 15 over the final eight minutes, but RVHS sealed the 58-44 win with a dozen markers.

River Valley made just 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) free throws in the win, while SHS was 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) from the stripe.

Leading the Silver and Black, Payton Crabtree poured in 24 points on six two-pointers and a quartet of three-pointers. Hannah Jacks contributed 14 points to the winning cause, Kaylee Tucker added six, while Savannah Reese and Lauren Twyman chipped in with five apiece. Rounding out the Lady Raider total were Kasey Birchfield and Morissa Barcus with two points each.

Kayla Evans led the Lady Tornadoes with 15 points, making one of the team’s two three-pointers. Jordan Hardwick was responsible for the team’s other trifecta and finished with 12 points, while Baylee Wolfe came up with 10 points for the guests. Phoenix Cleland scored four in the setback, Shelby Cleland added two, while Hannah Smith ended with one marker.

Both teams were home Monday, with Southern hosting Trimble, and River Valley welcoming Nelsonville-York. On Thursday, RVHS will visit Meigs, while SHS hosts Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

