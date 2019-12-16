Rio women pull away from Celtics

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — It’s not often that a team can suffer through 28 turnovers and still find a way to win.

But shooting 61 percent in the second half and out rebounding the opposition by a nearly 2-to-1 margin proved to be the perfect recipe to get the job done.

The University of Rio Grande piled up 54 second half points and placed six players in double figures en route to a 90-80 triumph over Carlow University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The game was part of the annual Newt Oliver Coaches’ Classic.

Rio Grande improved to 7-6 overall and 2-0 in the RSC with its second consecutive win and its 22nd in 24 all-time meetings with the Celtics.

Carlow dropped to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in league play.

The Celtics erased a 6-0 deficit out of the gate and scored 13 of the game’s next 17 points to take a three-point lead, 13-10, after a jumper by Kamryn Lach with 2:12 left in the opening quarter.

Rio Grande eventually finished with a two-point lead at the end of the period and a 36-33 edge at the intermission in a half which featured a trio of ties and eight lead changes.

The RedStorm limited Carlow to just 34 percent shooting in the half, but failed to pull away as a result of 15 turnovers.

The Celtics netted the first four points of the third quarter to regain the lead, but Rio responded with a 14-0 run over the next four minutes and never trailed again.

Carlow closed the gap to four points in the closing seconds of the third and got within three, 57-54, after a bucket by Angelica Orozco with 9:06 left to play, but the RedStorm countered with a 13-0 run over the next three minutes – capped by a three-pointer from junior Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) – to take its largest lead of the day, 70-54, with with 6:14 remaining in the game.

The Celtics got no close than eight points the rest of the way.

Chambers scored a career-best 22 points to pace Rio Grande, while sophomore Avery Harper (Seaman, OH) and freshman Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) tossed in 13 points each.

Freshman Kaylie Apperson (McConnelsville, OH) added 12 points to the winning effort, while freshmen Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH) and Reagan Willingham (Asheville, OH) scored 10 points each and senior Sydney Holden (Wheelersburg, OH) totaled 10 rebounds and six assists.

Rio Grande went 19-for-31 from the floor in the second half (61.3%) and finished with a 54-28 edge in rebounding to offset the 28 turnovers.

Orozco and Lach set new career-high scoring marks for Carlow, finishing with 27 and 21, respectively. Delaney Daly added 10 points and six rebounds in a losing cause.

Reigning RSC and NAIA Player of the Week, Emma Stille, who had 13 points and 32 rebounds in a win over Point Park last Saturday, was battling bronchitis and played just under 11 minutes for the Celtics. She finished with four points and five rebounds.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday night when it travels to Pittsburgh, Pa. for a game at RSC East Division rival Point Park University.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Chyna Chambers splits a pair of Carlow defenders on her way to the basket during Saturday afternoon’s 90-80 win over the Celtics at the Newt Oliver Arena. Chambers finished with a career-high 22 points in the victory. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.17-RIO-Chyna.jpg Rio Grande’s Chyna Chambers splits a pair of Carlow defenders on her way to the basket during Saturday afternoon’s 90-80 win over the Celtics at the Newt Oliver Arena. Chambers finished with a career-high 22 points in the victory. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

