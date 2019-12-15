RedStorm men cruise past Carlow

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande bolted to a 16-point halftime advantage and went on to post an 87-68 win over Carlow University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The game was part of the annual Newt Oliver Coaches’ Classic.

The RedStorm snapped a three-game losing streak, improving to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Carlow, which dropped a 40th straight game dating back to the 2018-19 season, slipped to 0-11 overall and 1-2 inside the RSC.

The Celtics trailed just 24-17 after a jumper by Swade Redman with 7:21 left in the first half, but Rio Grande finished the half strong and led 46-30 at the break.

Carlow sliced the deficit to 14 points, 49-35, following a layup by Eugene Goodwine with 17:23 left in the contest, but Rio went on an 11-2 run over the next three minutes to take a 23-point cushion and were never threatened from that point on.

In fact, the Celtics got no closer than 17 points the rest of the way and that didn’t happen until just 1:56 remained in the contest.

The RedStorm’s largest lead of the day – 27 points – came with 10:23 left to play when junior Trey Kelley (Minford, OH) connected on one of two free throw tries to make it 70-43.

Rio Grande shot 46 percent from the field (30-for-65) overall and connected on a season-high 13 three-point goals.

The RedStorm also out rebounded the Celtics, 39-32.

Sophomore Gunner Short (Catlettsburg, KY) led a quartet of double-digit scorers for Rio with a game-high 21 points. Freshman Dwaine Simmons (Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos) finished with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds in the winning effort.

Senior Hadith Tiggs (Mayfield Heights, OH) added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for the RedStorm, while Kelley had 12 points and sophomore Joshua Anthony Newnan, GA) had a career-high seven assists.

Carlow, which shot just 37.8 percent from the floor in the second half, also had 20 turnovers in the game.

Marcus Millien scored 16 points and five rebounds to lead the Celtics in a losing cause, while Rece Henneman added 12 points and five rebounds of his own.

Tre’ Harvey and Goodwine tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Carlow.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday night when it travels to Pittsburgh, Pa. to face Point Park University.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Trey Kelley takes aim at one of the RedStorm’s season-high 13 three-point goals in Saturday afternoon’s 87-68 win over Carlow University at the Newt Oliver Arena. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.17-RIO-Trey.jpg Rio Grande’s Trey Kelley takes aim at one of the RedStorm’s season-high 13 three-point goals in Saturday afternoon’s 87-68 win over Carlow University at the Newt Oliver Arena. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.