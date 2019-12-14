Meigs falls to Lady Buckeyes, 56-34

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Not the road trip, or the week, that the Lady Marauders had in mind.

The Meigs girls basketball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York by a 56-34 count on Thursday in Athens County, giving the Maroon and Gold their second straight setback.

Meigs (2-2, 1-1 TVC Ohio) trailed 14-6 eight minutes into play, and the hosts pushed their lead to 29-11 by halftime with a 15-to-5 second quarter run.

The Lady Marauders bounced back in the second half, outscoring NYHS 11-to-7 in the third quarter to trim their deficit to 36-22 with eight minutes to play.

The Maroon and Gold ended the game with their best offensive quarter of the night, pouring in a dozen points on three field goals and a 6-of-6 performance from the line. The Lady Buckeyes, however, sealed the 56-34 triumph with 20 points in the final eight minutes.

MHS sophomore Mallory Hawley led all-scorers with 21 points on seven field goals and seven free throws. Jerrica Smith and Hannah Durst posted four points apiece for Meigs, Bre Lilly and Olivia Haggy tallied two each, while Rylee Lisle scored one.

Nelsonville-York had a trio of players reach double digits in the scoring column, led by Mackenzie Hurd with 17. Joscelyn Heller was next with 13 points, followed by Grace Sinnott with 11. Alivia Speelman contributed seven points to the winning cause, Haley Hurd added five, Emma Fields chipped in with two, and Ashleigh Cantrell scored one.

MHS was 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from the free throw line, where NYHS shot 10-of-19 (52.6 percent).

Meigs will look to flip the script when these teams meet in Rocksprings on Jan. 16.

The Lady Marauders return to Athens County on Monday, as they visit Alexander.

